Manmohan Singh, the Architect of Economic Reforms in India, no more

Friday December 27, 2024 0:19 AM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: Dr Manmohan Singh, Prime Minister of India for two consecutive term who laid the foundation of strong Indian Economy, passed away in New Delhi Thursday December 26, 2024.

He was 92.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, where he was admitted, confirmed the sad demise of the former Prime Minister of India in a statement released issued about an hour ago today.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92", AIIMS said.

"He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024," the statement read.

"Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the medical emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8.06 pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 pm," AIIMS said.

Dr Manmohan Singh is survived by wife Gurcharan Singh Kaur and three daughters.



Condolences Pour in

India is mourning the demise of one of his distinguished sons, and condolence messages are pouring in from all corners.

"History will always remember Dr. Manmohan Singh ji for his dignified conduct, commitment to public service, immense knowledge and humility", the Congress Party said.

The Congress while mourning the death of one of the party's tallest leaders in the last two decades said Dr Manmohan Singh left behind a legacy of economic reforms, political stability and dedication to uplift the lives of every Indian.

"His tenure, first as a technocrat and then as Prime Minister of India, will be remembered for economic prosperity and strengthening India's position on the world map with a focus on social welfare", the Congress said.

"A Man of Principle"

The Congress also hailed Dr Manmohan Singh's leadership saying: "Known for his quiet but effective leadership, he was a man of principle who took tough decisions with a firm commitment to the welfare of the country."

"As a leader, Dr. Manmohan Singh's decisions have left a deep mark on every aspect of Indian society. The trust and respect he earned from political allies, opponents and world leaders is a testament to his profound impact", the Congress said.

"A statesman, a scholar, a leader, a visionary - one of India's proudest sons... your demise is deeply saddening, you will be missed dearly", the party said in a tribute to the departed leader.

'Gentle Intellectual, Humble Soul'

Paying tribute to one of his senior colleagues, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called Dr Manmohan Singh a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature.

"I mourn the loss of a lifelong senior colleague, a gentle intellectual and a humble soul who embodied the aspirations of India, having risen through the ranks with unwavering dedication", Kharge said.

"A man of action rather than words, his immense contribution to nation-building will forever be etched in the annals of Indian history", the Congress President said.

Paying a rich tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi said, "Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation."

"I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride", he added.

"A uniquely dignified and gentle man"

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi accompanied with her daughter and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had rushed to the hospital as soon as the news of Manmohan Singh's hospitalisation became known.

"Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did", Priyanka wrote in her condolence message.

"His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents", she added.

"He was genuinely egalitarian, wise, strongwilled and courageous until the end. A uniquely dignified and gentle man in the rough world of politics", she said.

Before becoming Prime Minister in 2004, Dr Manmohan Singh had served as Finance Minister under the then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Dr Manmohan Singh was the architect and the brainchild of economic reforms in 1991 that pulled India from the brink of bankruptcy and ushered in an era of economic liberalisation that is widely believed to have changed the course of India's economic trajectory.

