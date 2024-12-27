CA Nov 2024 Final Result Out - Full Toppers List

CA Final Result November 2024: Heramb Maheshwari, Rishab Ostwal R, Riya Kunjankumar Shah and Kinjal Ajmera are among the toppers of the CA Final exams held in November 2024 the results of which were declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Friday night.

The ICAI had conducted CA Final Group 1 exams on November 3, 5, and 7, and CA Final Group 2 exams on November 9, 11, and 13, 2024.

The ICAI announced the result of the CA Final exams held in November late in the night Friday. Along with the results, the ICAI also published on its official website icai.nic.in the merit list and list of CA toppers.

CA Final Toppers November 2024

According to the CA November 2024 Toppers List released by the ICAI Friday December 27, 2024, Heramb Maheshwari and Rishab Ostwal R jointly secured the top rank AIR 1 with a score on 508.

CA November 2024 Toppers Heramb Maheshwari and Rishab Ostwal R are from Hyderabad and Tirupati.

Riya Kunjankumar Shah of Ahmedabad bagged 501 marks and secured the All India Rank 2 (AIR 2). Kinjal Ajmera of Kolkata scored 493 marks and bagged the All India Rank 3 (AIR 3).

CA Final Nov 2024 Result Data

As per the CA Final Nov result released by the ICAI, a total of 30,763 candidates from India and abroad had appeared in both the groups. Of them, 4,134 candidates were declared passed with a pass percentage of 13.44%.

A total of 66,987 candidates had appeared in Group 1. Of them 11,253 were declared qualified.

On the other hand, a total of 49,459 candidates had appeared in Group 2. Of them 10,566 were declared qualified.

The pass percentage of Group 1 is 16.80 whereas that of Group 2 is 21.36%.

Steps to check CA Final 2024 Result

Go to the official website here: icai.nic.in. Click on the link marked as "CA Final Result November 2024". Enter your Roll No, Registration No and the code as shown on the web page Click on Submit to check your CA result and score

Along with the result, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will also publish the CA Final Merit List containing the names of toppers with details of their score and rank.

To qualify for the ICAI CA November exam, candidates must score at least 40% in each section and 50% overall.

CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2025

Meanwhile, the ICAI is also set to conduct CA Foundation and Intermediate exams in January 2025.

According to the ICAI Exam Calendar, the CA Foundation next year will be held on January 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2025.

On the other hand, the CA Inermediate (Group 1) in the coming month will be held on January 11, 13 and 15, 2025.

The CA Inermediate (Group 2) in the coming month will be held on January 17, 19 and 21, 2025.

The ICAI had earlier also declared the results and merit list of CA Foundation, CA Intermediate and CA Intermediate UNITS exam in October 2024. The exams were held in September 2024.

