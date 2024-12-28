In Pictures: India Bids Farewell to Dr Manmohan Singh

A sea of humanity hit the streets in the National Capital New Delhi Saturday December 27, 2024 for the last rites of Dr. Manmohan Singh – two time Prime Minister of India and the renowned Economist who laid the foundation of the strong economy of the country.

Dr Manmohan Singh had passed away on Thursday December 26, 2024 at around 09:50 PM at AIIMS.

His funeral and last rites was held delayed by a day for his daughter who could arrive to the national capital from the United States Friday night.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Manmohan Singh was kept at his residence for the dignitaries and public to pay their last respect.

From his residence, the body of Dr Manmohan Singh was taken to the Congress Headquarters and from there to the cremation ground in New Delhi where he was cremated with full state honours today.

Manmohan Singh’s final journey began from the Congress headquarters, where party leaders gathered to pay their respects to the architect of India's economic liberalisation.

From there, a flower-adorned vehicle carried Singh’s body to Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat in a solemn procession as supporters chanted "Manmohan Singh amar rahe (Manmohan Singh lives forever)".

"Al Wida Manomhan Singh Ji", Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Priyanka Gandhi, wrote on X while sharing the video of Manmohan Singh's last rites.

Hundreds of Congress workers, leaders, and supporters walked alongside the procession as it wended through the national capital. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accompanied Singh’s family on the way.

Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh's wife Smt. Gursharan Kaur ji and his daughter pay their last respects to Dr. Manmohan Singh at the AICC Headquarters in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/puXdXK8AX1 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2024

Meanwhile, the Centre announced to build a memorial of the former Prime Minister after Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting that Singh’s last rites be performed at a place where a memorial could be built for him.

The government has declared a seven-day state mourning throughout the country as a mark of respect to Dr Singh. During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India.

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji, pays her last respects to the former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who is given a guard of honour at Nigam Bodh Ghat.



📍New Delhi pic.twitter.com/SaTaQOXgFn — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2024

The Congress has also declared that all official programs of the party, including the Foundation Day celebration, will be cancelled for the next seven days and will resume on January 3.

Besides Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and close family relatives, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the funeral of the departed leader.

