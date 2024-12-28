Israeli forces burn Gaza hospital; Kidnap director, other staff

Gaza Strip: The Israeli Occupation Forces Friday December 27, 2024 set on fire part of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, and kidnapped its Director and other staff members.

The Israeli occupation forces also shot dead a Palestinian civilian, despite him raising a white flag near Kamal Adwan Hospital, eyewitnesses told Al Jazeera.

Gaza Health Ministry has described as ‘barbaric’ while the World Health Organisation (WHO) directly blamed the Zionist regime and accused it of “systematic dismantling” the Strip’s healthcare system.

"Heavy smoke billows from the Kamal Adwan Hospital and its surroundings after Israeli forces forcibly evacuated patients, injured individuals, medical staff, and accompanying persons, setting the facility on fire", Quds News Network said in a social media post.

"Israeli military forces kidnapped the Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, and most of the paramedics after raiding the facility this morning", it added in another post.

Video footages that appeared after attack showed the Israeli forces stripping and detaining the Kamal Adwan Hospital staff.

"Systematic dismantling"

The World Health Organization (WHO) condemned Israel’s attacks on Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure, stating that these actions are systematic dismantling of the health system.

The WHO expressed deep concern for the safety of those still in the hospital, highlighting that these attacks are part of a broader pattern of Israeli hostilities that have repeatedly targeted or occurred near the facility since early October.

The organization warned that the continued destruction of Gaza’s health system is putting the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians at risk. The UN body called for an immediate ceasefire, stressing that healthcare must be protected in accordance with international law.

Condemning the Israeli attack on the hospital, Member of Parliament of the UK Jeremy Corbyn, “We have witnessed the total decimation of Palestinian healthcare, met with silence from political leaders who refuse to acknowledge the horrors they have enabled. This is the dehumanising reality of genocide.”

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar have also condemned the Israeli forces’ burning of the Gaza hospital, and the forced removal of patients and medical staff.

The Arab states called on the international community to “work urgently to provide protection for hundreds of patients, wounded and medical staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital, and to compel the occupation authorities to stop their plan to forcibly evacuate it.”

