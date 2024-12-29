MAH MCA CET 2025: Registration Starts, Last Date Jan 25

MAH MCA CET 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has started online registration for MAH MCA CET 2025 to be held for admission in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) PG course for the year 2025-26.
Candidate who wish to appear for MAH MCA CET 2025 should note that the last date to apply for Maharashtra MCA CET this year has been fixed as Janaury 25, 2025, according to MCA CET Notification.
According to the MAH MCA CET 2025 notification, the entrance test will be held in Online Mode at various exam centres within and outside the state on Sunday March 23, 2025.
As per the MCA CET notification, online registration started on December 25, 2024 and will continue till January 25, 2025.
MAH MCA CET is conducted for admission to First Year/Direct Second Year (Separate Division & Lateral Entry) of Three- year full time Post Graduate Degree course in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the Government, Govt. Aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Institutes in the Maharashtra State.
Candidates should note that MCA CET will be conducted only in the ONLINE mode in multiple sessions if required.
"Candidates shall appear for the CET strictly as per the date and session allotted to them at allotted center. No candidate shall be allowed to appear for test in other than the allotted session", MCA CET 2025 Notification said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra CET Cell has also started online registration for MAH LLB CET 2025, last date of application is January 27, 2025.
As per the CET 2025 schedule, MAH LLB CET 2025 will be held on March 20 and 21, 2025.
Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.