All passengers except two presumed dead as Jeju Air flight crashes in South Korea

Sunday December 29, 2024 12:02 PM , ummid.com News Network

Seoul: A Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people on board crashed at South Korea's Muan airport and the authorities have presumed dead all passengers except two.

The plane crashed after it veered off the runway while landing, the local media reports said.

As per Yonhap news agency, the crash was reported in the South Jeolla province when the Jeju Air flight 2216 was returning from Thailand.

Rescue Operation On

Two people were rescued by authorities even as evacuation of passengers from the Boeing 737-8AS's rear section still continued.

Among the 181 on board, 175 were passengers and six were flight crew from the Thai capital Bangkok.

The crash occurred Sunday at 9.03 AM local time (00:03 GMT) as the Jeju Air flight landed at Muan International Airport located about 289 km (179 miles) southwest of the capital Seoul.

The National Fire Agency confirmed that 120 people – 57 women and 54 men – have been killed, and two people have been rescued – both crew members. Gender of 9 passengers could not be immediately determined.

The fire that engulfed the plane has been extinguished, the agency said.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s national rail operator has announced a special train service to help families reach Muan.

