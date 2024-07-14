Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz lifts Men’s Single Trophy 2nd time in a row

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz defeated World No 2 Novak Djokovic in three straight sets to win his second consecutive Wimbledon title Sunday July 14, 2024.

Sunday July 14, 2024 10:31 PM , ummid.com News Network

Wimbledon 2024: Third seed Carlos Alcaraz defeated World No 2 Novak Djokovic in three straight sets to win his second consecutive Wimbledon Singles title Sunday July 14, 2024.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated the Serbian tennis star Wimbledon Final 6-2-, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Wimbledon 2024 Men’s Singles Trophy won by Carlos Alcaraz is 4th Grand Slam won by the 21-year-old Spaniard.

Alcaraz dominated the Wimbledon 2024 Men’s Singles Final, winning the first two sets 6-2, 6-2.

Djokovic, however, bounced back in the third set, he then saved three Championship points and broke back to make it 5-5 and then also won the 6th game, taking the score to 6-5 in his favour.

Alcaraz again came to full form and took the third set to Tie-Break. Djokovic fought back but it was not enough to halt the unstoppable Alcaraz.

Youngest players to win back-to-back title

Carlos Alcaraz (21 years, 70 days) is the third-youngest player in the Open Era to win the Men’s Singles Title at Wimbledon in back-to-back editions, after Boris Becker (18 years, 227 days, 1985-86) and Bjorn Borg (21 years, 26 days, 1976-77).

"Honestly, it is a dream for me winning this trophy. I did an interview when I was 11 and I said my dream is to win Wimbledon. I want it to keep going. It is a great feeling to play on this beautiful court and lift this amazing trophy. It is the most beautiful court and trophy", Carlos Alzaraz said in the post match interview.

Runner up Novak Djokovic paid tribute to winner Carlos Alcaraz.

"It obviously was not the result I wanted but of course in the first couple of sets the level of tennis wasn’t up to par from my side. But credit to Carlos for playing elite tennis, especially from the back of the court, he had it all today. "It wasn’t meant to be, I tried to extend the match, but he was an absolute deserved winner today so congratulations for him", he said.

Not to forget that 37-year-old Novak Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slams, including Wimbledon Championship title a record seven times in 18 appearances.

The two had clashed in the 2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final . But unlike 2023 that was a 5-set thriller Alcaraz finished the 2024 final in three straight sets.





