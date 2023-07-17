Wimbledon 2023 Men's Singles: Carlos Alcaraz Stalls Novak Djokovic's 24 Grand Slam Charge

Wimbledon 2023: Top seed Carlos Alcaraz defeated World No 2 Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller to win his maiden Wimbledon title Sunday. Carlos Alcaraz bagged the game 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.
Eying 24th Grand Slam Title, Djokovic dominated the show in the beginning at the Centre Court, London as he sealed the first set 6-1.
However, Alcaraz bounced back beautifully in the second set that went into the tiebreaker. The world number 1, who is just 20, won it 7-6 (8/6). The Spaniard continued his dominance and bagged the third set 6-1.
But, Djokovic too made a remarkable comeback and took the match to final set with a 6-3 win in the fourth set. In the final set, Alcaraz broke Djokovic once and that helped him seal the decider.
“It’s great to win but even if I had lost, I would be really proud of myself with this amazing run, making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of our sport,” Alcaraz said post match.
“It’s incredible, it’s a dream come true, to be able to play in these stages. It’s amazing, for a boy of 20 years old, I didn’t expect to reach this kind of situation really fast. I am really, really proud of myself", he said.
At 20, Alcaraz is the third youngest player to win the Wimbledon Men’s Singles title, behind only Boris Becker and Björn Borg. His second grand slam title means he is the first new male player to win multiple major titles since Stan Wawrinka in 2015.
By halting Djokovic’s four-year dominance at Wimbledon, he has denied the 36-year-old the chance of equalling Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles.
“I guess when all the emotions are settled, I have to still be very grateful because I won many, many tight and close matches in the past years,” Djokovic said.
“To name a few, in the 2019 final against Roger, when I was match points down. Maybe I should have lost a couple of finals that I won. I think this is even-steven.”
Sunday's Men's Singles Final was another stunner that followed a thriller a day before when No.6 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia Saturday lost Womens' Singles Title to unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the 2023 Wimbledon final.
