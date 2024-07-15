Messi off the ground, Argentina clinches Copa America 2024 title - Highlights

Monday July 15, 2024 1:41 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agncies

Copa America 2024 Final: Argentina Sunday defeated Colombia 1-0 to clinch the Copa America 2024 title in a thrilling match played in front of the spirited football fans in Miami.

Argentina defeated Columbia in the Copa America 2024 Final despite seeing Lionel Messi being substituted off in the second half due to an injury. Messi was later seen crying on the bench with a swollen ankle.

Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez who replaced injured Messi opened the scoring for Argentina in the 112th minute. Martinez's strike proved enough as Argentina clinched the title with a 1-0 win.

Earlier, the Copa America 2024 Final headed to Extra Time after neither of the teams managed to find a goal in 90 minutes.

Post Tournament Awards

Best player of Copa America 2024: James Rodriguez (Six assists and one goal)

Golden Boot (top scorer) of Copa America 2024: Lautaro Martinez (Five goals)

Best goalkeeper of Copa America 2024 - Emiliano Martinez (Five clean sheets)

Fair play Award of Copa America 2024 – Colombia

ARGENTINA, COPA AMERICA CHAMPIONS



pic.twitter.com/Kqw7Lq4630 — All About Argentina (@AlbicelesteTalk) July 15, 2024

Argentina was defending the title that it successfully won Sunday. With the victory in Copa America 2024 Final Sunday, Argentina matched Spain's special achievement in international football.

Spain won back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012, punctuated by a FIFA World Cup triumph in the 2010 edition. The La Roja backed up these victories Sunday by winning the Euro Cup 2024 Final played against England in Berlin.

The Copa America is the world's oldest international football tournament. The event was first held in 1916 in honor of the 100th anniversary of Argentina's independence with Uruguay winning the inaugural title.

The tournament took place every one to four years before it adopted its current quadrennial format in 2007. Argentina had won the last Copa America Final held in 2021 defeating arch-rival Brazil 1-0. It was Argentina's first title in 28 years.

The win today is also Argentina's third straight major tournament title following their 2021 Copa victory and their triumph in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

As for Colombia, it had won the 2001 Copa America defeating Mexico.





