Spain outclass England to lift Euro Cup 2024 - Highlights

Spain Sunday defeated England 2-1 to lift the Euro Cup 2024 trophy, dashing the Three Lions’ hope of winning the first title in over six decades.

Monday July 15, 2024 1:56 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agncies

Euro 2024 Final: Spain Sunday defeated England 2-1 to lift the Euro Cup 2024 trophy, dashing the Three Lions’ hope of winning the first title in over six decades.

With th score reading 1-1, the Euro Cup Final match between England and Spain Sunday was a tie and was all set for Extra Time. But, Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winning goal in the 86th minute and helped him to win the tournament.

Earlier, Spain lost influential midfielder Rodri to injury at half-time, but shrugged that off to take the lead within two minutes of the restart through Nico Williams, who was set up by his fellow star winger, Lamine Yamal .

England came from behind as they have done so often at this Euros, as substitute Cole Palmer drove in the equaliser on 73 minutes, moments after entering the fray.

Awards

Lamine Yamal gets the Young Player of the tournament award.

Rodri receives the Player of the tournament award.

Spanish winger Nico Williams was named as the man of the match

The Golden Boot will be shared between six players

Spain won all seven games without needing penalties, a record at a European Championship. Sunday's victory is Spain’s 4th Euro Championship win. They previously won in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

performance

tournament



Nico Williams is the real deal@Vivo_GLOBAL | #EUROPOTM pic.twitter.com/lPu38RWoX0 — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) July 14, 2024

Spain have been comfortably the best team over the last month in Germany and were not intimidated by the atmosphere at the Olympiastadion, where the majority of the crowd were given over to England's cause.

England had hoped to finally claim a first men's international title since their fabled victory at the 1966 World Cup, but fell just short in their first ever final on foreign soil.

After the agony of their defeat on penalties to Italy three years ago in Euro 2020 , they are the first side ever to lose back-to-back Euros finals.





Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.