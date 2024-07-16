Maha Direct 2nd-yr Engineering Admission 2024: Registration Starts

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Engineering / Technology Admission 2024: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released on its official website dse2024.mahacet.org.in the Notification and has simultaneously started online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSE 2024) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering and Technology (B.E. and B.Tech) for the year 2023-24 from Monday July 15, 2024.
According to the Maharashtra Direct Second Year Engineering Admission Counselling Schedule, the last date of application has been fixed as July 25, 2024 whereas the last date of document verification as July 26, 2024.
Candidates should note that they can select E-Scrutiny Mode or Physical Mode of document verification. E-Scrutiny Mode is new service started from this year.
Candidates who have selected E-Scrutiny Mode for document verification shall fill online application form and scan original document and upload the required documents from any computer/smartphone connected to internet from anywhere.
Such candidate need not have to visit to EScrutiny Center for verification and confirmation of the application form. His/her application & documents shall be verified and confirmed by the E Scrutiny Center through eScrutiny Mode.
Candidates passing Polytechnic Diploma Courses in Engineering (Civil, Information Technology IT, Mechanical, Production, Electrical and Electronics) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year Engineering admission.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2023-24, 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in Engineering and Technology (DSE 2024) started after MHT CET result that was declared on June 16, 2024.
