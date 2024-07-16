Maha Direct 2nd-yr Engineering Admission 2024: Registration Starts

Online registration for Direct Second Year Engineering Admission 2024 (DSE 2024) started from July 15, 2024, as per the admission notification released by Maharashtra CET Cell

Tuesday July 16, 2024 3:03 PM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Engineering / Technology Admission 2024: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released on its official website dse2024.mahacet.org.in the Notification and has simultaneously started online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSE 2024) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering and Technology (B.E. and B.Tech) for the year 2023-24 from Monday July 15, 2024.

According to the Maharashtra Direct Second Year Engineering Admission Counselling Schedule, the last date of application has been fixed as July 25, 2024 whereas the last date of document verification as July 26, 2024.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year BE, B Tech Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State / All India / NRI / OCI / PIO / CIWGC / FN candidates): July 15 to 25, 2024

Date and schedule of document verification: July 16 to 26, 2024

Display of DSE 2024 Provisional Merit List: July 29, 2024

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 30 to August 01, 2024

Display of DSE24 Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: August 03, 2024

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Will be announced later

Option Form Submission date and schedule: Will be announced later

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 24 CAP Round I: Will be announced later

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : Will be announced later

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 2024 CAP Round II: Will be announced later

MAH Direct 2nd Year Engineering Admission 2024 - Registration Steps

Click here to go to the official website: dse2024.mahacet.org.in . Click on "New Registration". Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form for DSE24 admission. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.

Candidates should note that they can select E-Scrutiny Mode or Physical Mode of document verification. E-Scrutiny Mode is new service started from this year.

E-Scrutiny Mode

Candidates who have selected E-Scrutiny Mode for document verification shall fill online application form and scan original document and upload the required documents from any computer/smartphone connected to internet from anywhere.

Such candidate need not have to visit to EScrutiny Center for verification and confirmation of the application form. His/her application & documents shall be verified and confirmed by the E Scrutiny Center through eScrutiny Mode.

Candidates passing Polytechnic Diploma Courses in Engineering (Civil, Information Technology IT, Mechanical, Production, Electrical and Electronics) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year Engineering admission.

Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2023-24, 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.

Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in Engineering and Technology (DSE 2024) started after MHT CET result that was declared on June 16, 2024 .

[Featured image used here is generated by AI.]







Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.