Singapore varsity announces 3rd Syed Ahmad Khan AMU Memorial Award

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has announced its prestigious "Syed Ahmad Khan AMU Memorial Award” for the year 2024

Tuesday July 16, 2024 12:43 PM , ummid.com News Network

Aligarh: The National University of Singapore (NUS) has announced its prestigious "Syed Ahmad Khan AMU Memorial Award” for the year 2024.

The university had instituted the awrad in the year 2022 in memory of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, renowned Indian social reformer and founder of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The third consecutive award has been given to Ms Ananya Mathur, a student of NUS. The first and second awards were given to Ms Archana D Bala and Ms Karimi Zara Nayab Ahmed, respectively for the year 2022 and 2023.

Ananya Mathur was selected for the award for standing First with Highest Distinctions in Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, Politics and Economics with honours from National University of Singapore and for her overall extraordinary academic performance.

It may be noted that the “Syed Ahmad Khan AMU Memorial Award” had been instituted by the AMU Alumni Association, Singapore at the National University of Singapore, to honour the academic merit of the students who have demonstrated academic excellence and reflected a strong interest in the study and culture of South Asia.

The founding President of the AMU Alumni Association, Singapore and a J.N. Medical College pass-out, Dr Babr Nazir said that the credit for the institution of the “Syed Ahmad Khan AMU Memorial Award” goes to George Abraham, a Singapore-born senior AMU alumnus and the Patron of the AMU Alumni Association, who conceived the idea of starting an award in Sir Syed’s name as a tribute to his great contributions and as a way to return to his Alma Mater.

Dr Nazir also informed that the AMU Alumni Association, Singapore recently organized a “Singapore Summer Camp 2024” for 10 AMU students who participated in a two-week “Asian Undergraduate Symposium (AUS)” organized by the National University of Singapore College (NUSC) and themed as “Interconnected Communities”.

He said that the symposium aimed at bringing together undergraduates from Asian regions, with a special focus on ASEAN participants, for cultural exchange, networking, and capacity building.

He added that George Abraham liaised an understanding with the National University of Singapore to sponsor fully-funded trip of 10 meritorious AMU undergraduate students including Akash Gupta, Arooj A. Wani, Genis J. Doyle, Hajra Bari, Khizer A. Khan, Maryam Hameeda, Mohammad Saim, Sania Arif, Sheeza Jamshed and Syed A. Abdullah, who engaged with domain experts, trained in project proposal writing, and collaborated with each other to propose projects based upon one of their chosen problem statements.





