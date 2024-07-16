‘Akin to terrorist attack’: Asad Owaisi on Kolhapur Mosque vandalisation

Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Parliament and President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), termed an incident similar to "terrorist attack" the vandalisation of mosque in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra Sunday

Mumbai/Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Parliament and President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), termed an incident similar to “terrorist attack” the vandalisation of mosque in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra Sunday.

The Hyderabad MP also equated the incident with the demolition of Babri Masjid by right-wing Hindutva extremist groups on December 06, 1992.

“This is akin to terrorist attacks and a continuation of December 06”, he said talking to the media.

'Govt behind the attacks'

Owaisi also held responsible Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the attacks on mosques.

“Maharashtra state is under the Shinde-Fadnavis BJP government and the mosques are being targeted at the government’s behest”, he said. “Mosques are being targeted, Holy Quran is desecrated and homes of Muslims living nearby are being looted”, he said.

'Police defunct, inactive'

Talking with the media persons, Asad Owaisi also slammed the police inaction.

“All these crimes are perpetrated and the state police remain a mute spectator and silently watch”, he said. “All these attacks are being encouraged, directly or indirectly, by the BJP government in the state”, he said. “There are repeated targeting of mosques in Maharashtra in the last eight months. What action the government has taken? How many people have you arrested?” he asked.

'Unfit for to be a Vishwa Guru'

In a direct reference to PM Modi’s aim of making India a world power and one of the largest economies in the world, Owaisi said the attacks on places of worship and the Muslims do not fit with such big ideas.

“Is this how we will make India a ‘Vishwa Guru”? We aim to become vishwa guru and demolish mosque. We intent to become the third largest economy and then barge into a mosque and burn Holy Quran,” he said. “What kind of vishwa guru? These are clear cases of deliberate targeting of Muslims”, he said.

'Video footage'

Asaduddin Owaisi’s remarks came after a mob chanting slogans hailing Hindu gods vandalized a mosque in Gajapur village of Kolhapur.

The incident is reported on Sunday night when, what is billed as an anti-encroachment campaign named after former MP Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati, turned violent.

In the video footage which surfaced after the incident a large number of people, some in saffron cloth, are seen damaging the mosque identified as Raza Jama Masjid.

In Maharashtra's Kolhapur, mobs on Sunday climbed on the top of a mosque, planted a saffron flag and started destroying it when a rally against the illegal encroachment turned violent. pic.twitter.com/i8HkwYfoVg — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) July 15, 2024

In a viral video, a group of slogan shouting men carrying sticks, hammers, and also saffron flag, are seen damaging the dome, minaret and windows of the mosque.

There are also reports of Muslims living in the nearby areas of being attacked by the same mob.

Slamming the attack on mosque, Samajwadi Party Maharashtra President and Member of Legislative Assembly Abu Asim Azmi said it was the job of the local administration to clear encroachments.

“If there was any encroachment, it was the job of the local administration and a set procedure to clear it”, he said.

Azmi also appealed the Maharashtra government to take action against those who are trying to vitiate the harmony in the state.

'Suspects traced'

Talking to media, the local police said some suspects have been identified and the necessary action would be taken against those found guilty.

“We are reviewing the CC TV footage and have identified some suspects. We will take strict action against those responsible and ensure that justice is served”, a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, Kolhapur Police has issued an advisory on its X handle, requesting people not to share on social media posts hurting religious sentiments.

“Strict legal action will be taken against those not following the rules of law”, the Police said.







