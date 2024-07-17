Shooting near Imam Ali mosque in Oman, 9 killed

Nine people, including 3 shooters, have been killed in a shooting incident during Muharram mourning near a mosque in Wadi Al Kabir area of Oman's capital Muscat Tuesday, media reports said.

Wednesday July 17, 2024 12:06 PM , ummid.com News Network

Oman Royal Police in a brief statement, did not provide much details of the shooting incident near Imam Ali Mosque. They however confirmed the death of three attackers and said "a number" of people have been also injured in the incident.

Local media however reported that among the dead are at least 04 Pakistani expatriates.

Media reports also said as many as 50 people have been injured in the Muharram mourning shooting, majority of them are Pakistanis.

The gunmen attacked the mosque late last night during Ashura mourning, a major gathering for Shia Muslims during Muharram.

Videos shared on social media showed chaotic scenes outside the mosque as people rushed to safety.

Meanwhile, the Police officers said the security personnel responded to the incident and an investigation is now under way.

"All security measures have been put in place to deal with the situation, and procedures for collecting evidence are being completed as part of the investigation," the police statement said.





