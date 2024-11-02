Kerala SSLC Time Table 2025 Released

The General Education Department Govt of Kerala or Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the date sheet or Time Table of 2025 Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams on its official website

Saturday November 2, 2024 0:23 AM , ummid.com News Network

Kerala SSLC 2025 Time Table: The General Education Department Govt of Kerala or Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the date sheet or Time Table of 2025 Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams on its official website.

As per the time table and date sheet released by the Kerala Education Department, SSLC Class X 2025 exam will begin on March 03, 2025 with First Language Paper 1 (Malayalam) as the first paper.

The 2025 SSLC Class 10 exam will end with Biology paper which will be held on March 26.

The all important English will be on March 05, Social Science on March 10, Mathematics paper will be held on March 17, Physics paper on March 21 and Chemistry on March 24, 2025.

All papers will start from 09:30 AM.

Candidates can access Model Question Papers on the website.

In 2024, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan had conducted the SSLC or Class 10 exams from March 04 to 25.

The Kerala 2024 SSLC result was declared on May 08, 2024 when the board registered an overall pass percentage of 99.69%.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.