Far mightier, way tinier Apple's all-new Mac mini is also 'way cheaper'

Apple Tuesday rolled out all new Mac mini which the tech giant claims is far mightier and way tinier, the gadget however is also way cheaper.

“With M4 and M4 Pro, the new Mac mini brings incredible performance and connectivity in a design that's small enough to fit in your hand”, the company said.

First carbon-neutral Mac

The company said the new Mac mini has been redesigned around Apple silicon to unleash the full speed and capabilities of M4 and M4 Pro chips.

“With a wide array of ports, now on the front and back. Mac mini is the definition of efficiency — and the first carbon-neutral Mac. It truly is the little Mac that could”, the tech giant said.

Apple’s all new Max mini will be available for sale from November 08, 2024 and the leading tech brand has started pre-order through various online platforms and stores.

Apple products are known for their hefty costs. But, what should be interesting for the gadget honchos and tech lovers who plans to add the new Mac mini to their collection is its price.

Apple has prices the new Mac mini at just INR 59,900/- in India and $599 in U.S. which could further become affordable and easy to grab with easy EMIs.

Key Features

With M4, Mac mini delivers up to 1.8x faster CPU performance and 2.2x faster GPU performance over the M1 model.

With M4 Pro, it takes the advanced technologies in M4 and scales them up to tackle even more demanding workloads.

For more convenient connectivity, it features front and back ports, and for the first time includes Thunderbolt 5 for faster data transfer speeds on the M4 Pro model.

Applies up to 2.8x more audio effect plugins in a Logic Pro project.

Delivers up to 13.3x faster gaming performance in World of Warcraft: The War Within.

Enhances photos with up to 33x faster image upscaling performance in Photomator

"The new Mac mini is also built for Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system that transforms how users work, communicate, and express themselves while protecting their privacy", Apple said.

We’re proud to announce the all-new Mac mini—our first carbon neutral Mac! It’s completely redesigned around Apple silicon, built for Apple Intelligence, and delivers phenomenal performance in a super compact design. pic.twitter.com/Pn3p7HByFx — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 29, 2024

Apple Intelligence, revamped Siri

Billed as the smallest ever desktop computer, the new Mac mini will also be powered by Apple Intelligence though currently in US English.

"Combining powerful generative models with industry-first privacy protections, Apple Intelligence harnesses the power of Apple silicon and the Neural Engine to unlock new ways for users to work, communicate, and express themselves on Mac. It is available in U.S. English with macOS Sequoia 15.1", Apple said.

With systemwide Writing Tools, users can refine their words by rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text nearly everywhere they write, Apple said.

With the newly redesigned Siri, users can move fluidly between spoken and typed requests to accelerate tasks throughout their day, and Siri can answer thousands of questions about Mac and other Apple products, the company said.

Siri will become even more capable, with the ability to take actions across the system and draw on a user’s personal context to deliver intelligence that is tailored to them.

"In December, ChatGPT will be integrated into Siri and Writing Tools, allowing users to access its expertise without needing to jump between tools", Apple said.

