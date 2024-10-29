Nawab Malik to contest 2024 Maha Polls against Abu Asim Azmi

Former Maharashtra Minister and senior NCP leader, Nawab Malik, has filed nomination papers from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency in Mumbai from where SP leader Abu Asim Azmi is sitting MLA

Tuesday October 29, 2024 8:02 PM , ummid.coom News Network

Interestingly, Nawab Malik first filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate.

After filing his papers, Malik said he intends to contest the 2024 elections as a candidate of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar).

If the party does not provide him the AB form then he will contest as an independent candidate.

Soon after Malik filed his nomination paper, the NCP (Ajit Pawar) issued him the party’s AB form.

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) President Abu Asim Azmi has already filed his nomination papers from the constituency he is representing since 2009 – winning the state elections from here Shivaji Nagar for three consecutive elections 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Polling for the 2024 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav will be held on November 20, 2024. Tuesday Oct 29 was the last day to file the nomination paper.

Rift in Mahayuti

The NCP (Ajit Pawar) is contesting the 2024 elections forming an alliance with the BJP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde).

The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) had earlier fielded Suresh Krishna Patil alias "Bullet Patil" from here. The BJP has supported Patil's candidature from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar as Mahayuti official candidate.

Patil had contested the 2014 assembly elections from here but had lost to Abu Asim Azmi.

The BJP is opposed to Nawab Malik contesting the election due to his alleged links with "underworld".

Soon after Malik filed his nomination papers, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya took the social media site X and said Suresh Patil, and not Nawab Malik, is the official Mahayuti candidate from Shivaji Nagar.

Nawab Malik is the sitting MLA from Anushakti Nagar constituency. But, from here, his daughter Sana Malik has filed nomination papers as NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate.

