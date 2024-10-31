UNESCO: More efforts needed to check out-of-school population

Thursday October 31, 2024

Fortaleza (Brazil): More efforts are needed to check the global out-of-school population and to make quality education accessible to all, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said Thursday October 31, 2024.

Releasing the UNESCO Global Education Monitoring Report 2024, the UN body said despite all efforts global population of out-of-school children has been reduced by just 1% - from 251 million in 2023 to 250 million in 2024.

"The global out-of-school population has reduced by only 1% in nearly ten years", the UNESCO Global Education Monitoring Report 2024 unveiled Thursday said.

"Chronic under-investment in education, particularly in low- and lower-middle income countries, is one of the main causes.

As a remedy, the UNESCO asked G20 member states to leverage innovative financing mechanisms such as debt-for-education swaps.

“Education is the key driver of prosperous, inclusive and peaceful societies. Yet, quality education risks being the privilege of a few, if we do not take serious measures to give every child across the globe the same chance to learn and thrive", UNESCO said.

"We call for bold leadership to change course and bolster investments in education, including through renewed solidarity mechanisms between high- and lower-income countries,” Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, said at the UNESCO Global Education Meeting Thursday.

According to the UNESCO Global Education Monitoring Report 2024, 110M more children and youth have entered school since the UN Sustainable Development Goal on education was adopted in 2015, with more children in school today than ever before.

"Completion rates are also on the rise: 40M more young people are completing secondary school today than in 2015. However, during the same period, the out-of-school population has reduced by only 1%.", the report said.

"As a result of this global stagnation, 251M children and youth are still not in school worldwide", the report said.

Regional disparities also remain stark - 33% of school-aged children and youth in low-income countries are out of school, compared to only 3% in high-income countries.

"More than half of all out-of-school children and adolescents in the world are in the sub-Saharan African region", the UNESCO report said.

Key bottleneck

The UNESCO–World Bank Education Finance Watch 2024, a second report published today, confirmed that one of the key obstacles in further broadening access to quality education globally remains the lack of funding: 4 in 10 countries spend less than 15% of their total public expenditure and less than 4% of GDP on education, the two agreed benchmarks.

"The education investment gap between countries is also staggering: low- and middle-income countries spent only $55 per learner in 2022, compared to $8,543 for high-income countries", the report said.

The UNESCO–World Bank report also warns of the growing weight of debt servicing. In Africa, countries spent almost as much on debt servicing in 2022 as they did on education.

"At the same time, the share of official development assistance going to education globally has dropped from 9.3% in 2019 to 7.6% in 2022", it said.

The magnitude of educational exclusions globally urges us to strengthen international solidarity and leverage innovative financing mechanisms, such as debt-for-education swaps.

Several bilateral initiatives have paved the way in recent years, and it is now possible to scale up these efforts. In line with the longstanding work of the G20, which resulted in the first common framework for debt restructuring in 2020, UNESCO is calling on States to consider a multilateral platform dedicated to converting debt into sustainable financing for education.

Through this platform, countries that are burdened by unsustainable levels of debt could negotiate their conversion into investments for education. It could build on the expertise of key stakeholders in this field: UNESCO, the G20 and multilateral funds for education such as the Global Partnership for Education.

Synergies between UNESCO and the G20

The aforementioned reports were released at the Global Education Meeting, organized by UNESCO and hosted by the Government of Brazil in Fortaleza (October 31 to November 01, 2024).

This is one of the largest international education conferences and the fourth in a series of meetings convened by UNESCO since 2018 to take stock of progress towards educational goals globally.

For the first time, the event is held back-to-back with the G20 Education Ministers’ Meeting, and is placed under the theme of equity and inclusion, in synergy with the priorities of the Brazilian Presidency of the G20, for which UNESCO is a privileged partner.

"Equity and inclusion in and through education are fundamental to Brazil's vision of social development,” said Camilo Santana, Brazil’s Education Minister.

"We are proud to host UNESCO's Global Education Meeting, building on the momentum of the G20 Education Ministers’ meeting, as we seek to lead a global dialogue on overcoming inequalities in education", he said.

"Brazil intends to chart the path to a more inclusive approach to education, one that can help overcome socioeconomic disparities and that attributes a positive value to cultural diversity. Our goal is to ensure that these discussions result in tangible actions embedded in the agendas of countries and institutions worldwide", he added.

The Fortaleza Declaration – the outcome document of the Global Education Meeting – to be endorsed by over 40 Ministers of Education issues a strong call to prioritize education as a key lever for more just and sustainable futures.

It also calls for renewed educational approaches that address the pressing challenges of our times, through mainstreaming climate education into school curricula, promoting education for peace against the rise of hate speech and discrimination, and furthering gender equality in and through education.

