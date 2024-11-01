Watch: Afghanistan, China freight train service restarts

Afghanistan and China Thursday October 31, 2024 announced resumption of direct freight train services between the two countries.

Friday November 1, 2024 9:48 PM , ummid.com News Network

Beijing/Kabul: Afghanistan and China Thursday October 31, 2024 announced resumption of direct freight train services between the two countries.

The railway connection between China and Afghanistan was established in 2016. It links Afghanistan to China through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, creating a direct route for trade and facilitating the movement of goods between the two nations.

The regular train services however was non-operation because of the unrest and the war inflicted upon Afghanistan by U.S. and its NATO allies.

Yue Xiaoyong, China’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, termed the resumption of freight train service between Afghanistan China a significant step toward enhancing trade relations.

“A freight train departed from Nantong in China’s Jiangsu Province known as a hub for the Belt and Road Initiative, this morning, carrying 55 big wagons destined for Afghanistan”, Yue said in a post on social media platform X.

BREAKING NEWS:

The freight train between Afghanistan and China was inaugurated. The train has 50 containers loaded with electrical goods, equipment, and other goods. this train departed from Nantong, China, and is expected to reach Hairatan Port, Afghanistan, in 20 days, Insha… pic.twitter.com/4Do0ErWDGX — W.A. Mubariz - وکیل احمد مبارز (@WakeelMubariz) October 31, 2024

Confirming the resumption of the train service between the two countries, Taliban’s Ambassador to China, Bilal Karimi, confirmed that the freight train departed from China’s Jiangsu Province is bound for Hairatan port in northern Afghanistan.

Chinese officials, including Yue Xiaoyong, Beijing’s special envoy to Afghanistan, attended the inauguration ceremony.

The rail project is part of China’s “ Belt and Road ” initiative, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and trade networks across Asia.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021 , China has maintained economic engagement, securing contracts for mining and infrastructure projects with the Taliban-led administration.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.