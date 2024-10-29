2024 President Election: The Role of U.S. Postal Service

The United States Postal Service (USPS) at the same time is also taking all efforts in its hands to better its performance in the 2020 U.S. Elections



Tuesday October 29, 2024 11:46 AM , ummid.coom News Network

[AI generated image for representation]

Washington: With eight days to go until the Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced a number of measures to ensure the ballots of every individual who chooses to vote by mail are delivered quickly and securely.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) at the same time is also taking all efforts in its hands to better its performance in the 2020 U.S. Elections.

"The Postal Service is fully ready to successfully deliver the nation's mail-in ballots for voters who choose to use us to vote.

"And to be clear, even for return ballots that are entered in our system after Tuesday, we will continue to deploy our "extraordinary measures," which are designed to accelerate the delivery of Ballot Mail in the final weeks of the election season", the U.S. postal department said.

In order to avoid last moment hiccup, the U.S. Postal Service has also recommended that voters who choose to vote by mail do so at their earliest.

"As we anticipate an uptick of ballots in the mail over the coming days, Postal Service employees are As in past elections, the Postal Service is ready to deliver your ballot on time. But don't delay. If you choose to vote by mail, please mail early as every day counts", the USPS said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.