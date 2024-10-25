Gaza, Lebanon, Iran and Ukraine – Key Takeaways from Kazan Declaration

BRICS Summit 2024 in Russia ended on Thursday adopting Kazan Declaration which focused on key issues including catastrophic situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Lebanon, Ukraine war and condemnation of Israel

Kazan: BRICS Summit 2024 in Russia ended on Thursday adopting Kazan Declaration which focused on key issues including catastrophic situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Lebanon, Ukraine war and condemnation of Israel.

“We reiterate our grave concern at the deterioration of the situation and humanitarian crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in particular the unprecedented escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and in West Bank as a result of the Israeli military offensive, which led to mass killing and injury of civilians, forced displacement and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure”, the Kazan Declaration released after 3-day BRICS Summit 2024 said.

The Kazan Declaration comprising of 134 points, called for immediate ceasefire and end of the Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

“We stress the urgent need for an immediate, comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and detainees from both sides who are being illegally held captive and the unhindered sustainable and at scale supply of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and cessation of all aggressive actions”, the BRICS leaders said.

In Kazan Declaration, the BRICS leaders denounced the Israeli attacks against humanitarian operations, facilities, personnel and distribution points, at the same time acknowledging the provisional measures of the International Court of Justice in the legal proceedings instituted by South Africa against Israel.

The BRICS nations in the Kazan Declaration also supported full UN membership for the State of Palestine and the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine.

“We reaffirm our support for the State of Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations in the context of the unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-state solution based on international law including relevant UNSC and UNGA resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative that includes the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine in line with internationally recognised borders of June 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital living side by side in peace and security with Israel”, the BRICS Russia Declaration said.

Expressing alarm over the situation in Southern Lebanon, the declaration said, “We condemn the loss of civilian lives and the immense damage to civilian infrastructure resulting from attacks by Israel in residential areas in Lebanon and call for immediate cessation of military acts.”

The BRICS nations also condemn the Israeli attack on Iranian diplomatic premises in Syria.

“We condemn the attack against the diplomatic premises of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Syrian capital Damascus by Israel on 1 April 2024 that constitutes a violation of the fundamental principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations”, the declaration said.

The BRICS countries sought the end of Ukraine war based on UN resolutions.

"We recall national positions concerning the situation in and around Ukraine as expressed in the appropriate fora, including the UNSC and the UNGA.

"We emphasize that all states should act consistently with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in their entirety and interrelation. We note with appreciation relevant proposals of mediation and good offices, aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy", the Kazan Declaration said.

The BRICS states recognised the role of the New Development Bank (NDB) or BRICS bank in promoting infrastructure and sustainable development of its member countries.

"We support further development of the NDB and improvement in corporate governance and operational effectiveness towards the fulfillment of the NDB’s General Strategy for 2022-2026", the BRICS declaration in Russia said.

The BRICS nations announced support for the NDB in continuously expanding local currency financing and strengthening innovation in investment and financing tools.

"We encourage the Bank to follow member-led and demand-driven principles, the employment of innovative financing mechanisms to mobilize financing from diversified sources, and in this regard, we acknowledge the initiative to create new investment platform to leverage the existing institutional infrastructure of the NDB to boost the investment flow into the countries of BRICS and the Global South mechanisms", the declaration said.



