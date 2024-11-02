"Despite repeated condemnation...": Israel faces ire of Journalists from around the world

Saturday November 2, 2024

Hundreds of journalists from around the world have asked Israel to stop killing their fellow Palestinian colleagues and those in Lebanon, immediately and without further delay.

“Despite repeated condemnation by internationally-recognized human rights and media organizations, Israel has continued to kill and maim Palestinian journalists in Gaza. It has also escalated attacks against journalists in Lebanon”, the Journalists from around the world wrote in an online petition .

The petition so far signed by 789 Journalists, and counting, said:

“The targeting of journalists is an attack on press freedom and a violation of international law. This must stop.”

The petition further said that Palestinian journalists are "eyes and ears" of the world "documenting Israel's deliberate killing of civilians" despite facing immense pressure and threats to their own life.

“Palestinian journalists in Gaza have served as the world’s eyes and ears, documenting Israeli attacks such as the deliberate killing of civilians carrying white flags and torture of Palestinians in detention. These journalists have received death threats, been maimed, or killed by Israeli forces — even while not on assignment. Their families have also been killed by Israeli forces.”

“Journalists have continued reporting despite surveillance by Israel, grieving the loss of their families, friends and homes, and surviving Israel’s severe restrictions on food that have led to famine across the Gaza Strip, according to the United Nation”, the petition said.

Notably, 63 journalists were killed in 20 years of American war in Vietnam and 67 journalists in 7 years of World War II. On the other hand, the government media office in Gaza on October 28, 2024 published a list of 182 Palestinian Journalists killed by the Israeli Occupation Forces in Gaza. That's a rate of one journalist being killed every other day for a year.

The government media office in Gaza has published a list of names of 182 Palestinian journalists killed by the Israeli military in Gaza. That's a rate of one journalist being killed every other day for a year. pic.twitter.com/h6keiYqyHD — Sharif Kouddous شريف عبد القدوس (@sharifkouddous) October 28, 2024

"We affirm that no one is more qualified to report and deliver the news from Gaza than local journalists, and it is the professional and personal duty of all journalists and media institutions to ensure their protection.

"The Israeli government does not allow international media access into Gaza, except through carefully curated and controlled military embeds. Most of what we know and can report on from the U.S. about the reality on the ground in Gaza is made possible only through the tireless and dangerous work of local Palestinian journalists", the petition said.

The petition also urged the media publication to support protection of journalists the way ther are doing for those in Ukraine and Russia.

"In addition, the targeting of media teams, the arrests of journalists on assignment, the destruction of media infrastructure as well as the suppression of journalists in the West Bank and the killing of journalists in south Lebanon must stop", the petition said.

"We call on newsrooms to advocate for the protection and safety of our Palestinian colleagues with the same fervor and tenacity as they have done for our colleagues reporting from Russia, Ukraine, and elsewhere in the world", it said.

