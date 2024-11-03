CAT 2024 Admit Card: When and Where to Check

As per the exam schedule released by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), CAT 2024 will be held on November 24, 2024.

Sunday November 3, 2024 10:17 AM , ummid.com News Network

CAT 2024 Admit Card: Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Calcutta is set to release on its official website iimcat.ac.in the admit card or hall ticket of the candidates who have registered for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 exam.

As per the CAT exam schedule released by Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) on its website, the Admit Card of the candidates who have registered for Common Admission Test 2024 will be available for download from November 05, 2024.

Steps to Download CAT 2024 Admit Card

Click here to go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in. Click on the link marked as "CAT 2024 Admit Card" Log-in using ID and Password Follow the instruction given of the page to download CAT Admit Card

Candidates should take printout of the downloaded CAT Admit Card to produced it at the time of exam, IIM Calcutta has advised.

Candidates are also advised to check their name, photo and other details are correctly printed on the admit card. In case of any error they should immediately contact IIM Lucknow.

CAT Exam Centres

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any five test cities in order of their preference.

The list of cities may be subject to changes based on the discretion of the CAT authorities.

CAT Eligibility

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as an University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

"CAT 2024 Score"

CAT result 2024 and candidates' CAT score will be made available on the CAT website after the exam.

Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2025.

The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to the issuance of CAT 2024 scorecards will be entertained.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.