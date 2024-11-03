IBM expands Apptio product portfolio to Microsoft Azure

Sunday November 3, 2024 1:33 PM , ummid.com News Network

Armonk (New York): IBM has announced the expansion of its Apptio portfolio of Enterprise Agile Planning (EAP), IT financial management, and cloud FinOps solutions to Microsoft Azure.

In addition, the tech giant also announced their global expansion of IBM Software availability on the Azure Marketplace making it easier for customers to buy software directly on the marketplace while using Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment.

As IT leaders grapple with growing technology budgets and managing new generative AI-fueled compute needs, they are facing increasing pressure to prove the value of their investments.

"Now available on the Azure Marketplace, IBM Targetprocess EAP software helps portfolio managers and finance teams plan and manage budgets and align their workforces across various technology priorities, while applying technology business management (TBM) industry best practices", the tech giant said.

"As a native software-as-a-service solution from IBM's acquisition of Apptio, Targetprocess integrates with Azure DevOps to provide simplified management, increased efficiencies and potential cost savings by allowing clients to use Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments", it said.

IBM software availability on Azure Marketplace

IBM is also expanding the global availability of its software portfolio to 14 additional countries on the Azure Marketplace.

"IBM Software offerings will be available to clients in countries including Australia, Canada, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom", the company said.

The Azure marketplace is a preferred choice for enterprise IT purchases, and IBM offerings on the Azure Marketplace enable customers to purchase software how they want to, while drawing down on their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment investments.

"This facilitates access to IBM technologies including Aspera on Cloud SaaS, Netezza SaaS, SingleStoreDB SaaS, Streamsets and webMethods Integration Suite", the tech giant added.

"Additionally, IBM data platform watsonx that includes watsonx.ai, watsonx.data and watsonx.governance are available as a customer managed service on the Azure Marketplace", it said.

Microsoft has also agreed to adopt Apptio's capabilities in parts of their own organization.



