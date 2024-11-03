Ocean University of China celebrates 100 year journey

Ocean University of China (OUC), formerly named Private Qingdao University located in Qingdao, Shandong Province, celebrated its centenary October 25, 2024

[The Yushan campus of Ocean University of China. (Image: China Daily)]

Established in 1924, Private Qingdao University renamed as Ocean University of China in 2002, was the first modern institution of higher education founded by the Chinese in Shandong Province.

Since its inception, the university has adhered to the aim of imparting profound knowledge and cultivating learned talent to meet the needs of the country.

Over the years, it has evolved into a comprehensive institution, specializing in marine and aquaculture studies, according to China Daily.

China Double World-Class Initiative

The OUC is included in China's "Double World-Class" initiative, which aims to elevate a select group of Chinese universities and their programs to a world-class standard. With distinctive strengths in marine science and fisheries, it is taking the lead in the world in these two areas.

According to the US News 2024, OUC is number one globally in marine and freshwater biology whereas the Web of Science states that it is the world's most cited university in the field of fisheries, while the ShanghaiRanking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2023, ranks it number 1 worldwide in oceanography.

The OUC aims to become a world-class comprehensive ocean university by 2030 and to establish itself as a top-tier university in the world with its own distinctive strengths by the middle of this century.

Marine Talent Hub

The OUC has set its sights on developing top-notch professionals for the country's marine industry, with the goal of becoming a global hub for marine talent. Over the past century, the university has graduated more than 360,000 exceptional individuals across a range of fields, particularly in marine and aquaculture sectors.

Notably, 16 of its alumni have become academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, while four have served as directors of the State Oceanic Administration.

More than a third of the country's PhD holders in marine and aquaculture fields graduated from OUC, and over half of the 75 scientists who participated in China's first Antarctic expedition are proud OUC graduates.

OUC Campuses, Students’ Strength

Currently, the OUC has four campuses with a total of 35,400+ students. The university has developed a comprehensive system dedicated to marine studies that showcases unique Chinese characteristics.

Th OUC fosters integration, mutual support, and collaboration across various fields, including marine science and technology, life sciences, engineering, humanities, social sciences, and foundational disciplines.

The OUC boasts more than 40 important research centers and platforms, and it has initiated and participated in major international scientific projects. It led the establishment of the International Alliance of Marine Related Institutions and China-Norway Marine University Consortium Alliance, and hosts the CLIVAR Project Office.

It is spearheading the implementation of major international marine observation programs and it has successfully secured the right to host the OceanObs' 29.

The OUC owns three research vessels, represented by Dong Fang Hong 3, a 5,600 DWT comprehensive research vessel with a Silent-R certificate, forming a mobile laboratory system that covers the nearshore, offshore, deep waters, high seas, and polar regions, with first-tier observation capacity.

The university has proposed and implemented strategic initiatives, including the "Transparent Ocean", "Blue Granary", "Blue Drug Storage", and "Blue Seeds", and formed major innovation platforms such as national laboratories in marine-related fields.

Dedicated to global engagement, the university works closely with more than 300 partner institutions across over 50 countries and regions to create global platforms for cooperation and innovation in ocean research and education.

