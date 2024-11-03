Schwinn 1970s Hurricane is back promising fun and more - Explore

Madison (Wisconsin): Schwinn Bikes has re-launched its iconic 1970s Hurricane - a compact all new e-bike which the leading bicycle brands of the United States said is all about "fast-moving fun on road".
Built for cruising home from school, going on weekend rides, or exploring at the edge of town, the Hurricane creates the kind of excitement that brings friends together.
Schwinn has been making e-bikes since 2017, but this is their first geared toward a younger Gen Z demographic.
Boasting a 250-watt motor, this e-bike allows riders to reach top speeds of 17.5 miles per hour with just a twist of the throttle.
Drawing inspiration from the original 1978 Schwinn Hurricane, this compact e-bike features retro touches like high-rise handlebars, fat tires, and a sleek yet industrial frame design that conveys a sense of daring adventure to a new generation of young riders.
"We are thrilled to provide a high quality, compact e-bike model that is affordable and fun," said Lisa VanderMause, VP of Marketing at Schwinn.
"Taking nods from our Hurricane model from the 70s, this new, electric version really speaks to our brand direction and provides consumers with an elevated and modern riding experience", she added.
The Hurricane is for riders aged 13 and up who are looking to outrun boredom on a ride that is cool-looking, fast, and can handle any adventure ahead.
Consumers are advised to wear a helmet and be aware of their surroundings whenever riding the Hurricane.
The Hurricane suggested retail price is $599 and is available at Schwinnbikes.com, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and Target.
