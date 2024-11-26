13,549 Hajj 2025 waiting list pilgrims asked to deposit advanced amount by Dec 16

The Haj Committee of India selected 13,549 pilgrims from the Hajj 2025 Waiting List and asked them to deposit Advanced Haj Amount by December 16, 2024

Tuesday November 26, 2024 1:05 AM , ummid.com News Network

Hajj 2025: The Haj Committee of India selected 13,549 pilgrims from the Waiting List and asked them to deposit Advanced Haj Amount by December 16, 2024.

“As on date, 13,549 Haj seats have become available due to cancellations of provisionally allotted seats.

“Accordingly, waitlisted applicants are required to deposit Rs. 272,300/- (First Instalment – Rs. 130,300/- + Second Instalment – Rs. 142,000/-) of the Advanced Haj Amount latest by December 16, 2024”, the Haj Committee of India said in notification released today i.e. November 25, 2024.

As per the Haj Committee of India notification dated Nov 25, 2024 released Monday, in the state wise Hajj 2025 waiting list pilgrims from:

1 to 135 in Chhattisgarh, 1 to 625 in Delhi NCR, 1 to 1723 in Gujarat, 1 to 24 in Haryana, 1 to 2074 in Karnataka, 1 to 1711 in Kerala, 1 to 905 in Madhya Pradesh, 1 to 3696 in Maharashtra, 1 to 1015 in Tamil Nadu, 1 to 1631 in Telangana and 1 to 10 in Uttarakhand

... have been asked to deposit the Advanced Haj Amount of Rs. 2,72,300/- before Dec 16, 2024 to confirm their pilgrimage to Makkah.

How to check Haj 2025 Waiting List

1.Go to Haj Committee of India website by clicking here: hajcommittee.gov.in.

2. Click on "Haj 2025" Menu

3. Under New Downloads, Click on "Waiting List"

4. Click on the name of your state

5. Download the PDF file and check your name

How to make payment?

If your name mentioned in the Haj waiting list is as per the serial numbers mentiond above it means your are one of the 13,549 pilgrims provisionally selected from the wait list.

Haj Advanced amount payment can be made through E-Payment facility available on the Haj Committee of India website, or Haj Suvidha App using Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking / UPI or through bank transfer in SBI or Union Bank of India in the Haj Committee of India account.



Please note your selection from the Haj waiting list will be provisional unless you pay the Advanced Haj Amount before the due date.

Hajj 2025 likely date is from June 04 to 09, 2025. The final date of Haj 2025 however will be decided based on Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH moon sighting.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.