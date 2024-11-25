BJP govt responsible for deaths of Muslims in Sambhal: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi Monday November 25, 2024 blamed the Adityanath led BJP government for the violence and the consequent deaths of Muslims in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi Monday November 25, 2024 blamed the Adityanath led BJP government for the violence and the consequent deaths of Muslims in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement released today, Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader - who is MP from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, also expressed concerns over, what he said, the “biased and hasty” attitude of the administration that led to the violence in the Muslim dominated city.

“The biased and hasty attitude of the state government on the recent dispute in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh is extremely unfortunate. My deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the violence and firing.” “The administration's insensitive action without listening to all parties further vitiated the situation and resulted in the death of many people - for which the BJP government is directly responsible”, Rahul said.

Rahul Gandhi also called for immediate intervention of the Supreme Court of India in the matter.

“BJP's use of power to create rift and discrimination between Hindu-Muslim communities is neither in the interest of the state nor the country. I request the Supreme Court to intervene in this matter as soon as possible and provide justice”, he said.

Survey of Sambhal Jama Masjid

Four Muslims have been killed during the protests Sunday November 24, 2024 over the survey of ancient Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh which turned violent.

Sambhal has been tense since the last week (November 19, 2024) a session court ordered a survey of the Jama Masjid in response to a petition claiming that the ancient place of worship was built during Mughal era (1526) after demolishing a temple.

Ironically, the petition was filed on November 19 and the court passed the order to make a survey on the same day. The session judge appointed an "Advocate Commissioner" and directed him to carry out an initial survey at the mosque, which was done the same day and asked him to submit a report by November 29, 2024.



Clashes between the protesters and security forces took places between the second round of the survey of the ancient masjid Sunday November 24, 2024.

Purported video footages surfaced after the violence showed security forces resorting to firing.

Eyewitnesses also claimed the Muslims were killed in Police firing. The UP police however denied the claim.

