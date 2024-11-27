Georgia's South University turns 125

Savannah (Georgia): South University (SU) has completed 125 years of establishment, and to celebrate the occasion the university has planned a time capsule ceremony and reception at its historic Savannah campus on December 5, 2024.

The event will be hosted by the Chancellor Dr. Steven Yoho and the Executive Leadership Team of South University.

The South University was founded in December 1899, and since then it has grown from a single location in Savannah - the oldest city in the U.S. state of Georgia, to serving over 10,000 students across 11 ground campuses and online curricula.

The university offers a wide range of programs, from associate to doctoral levels, focusing on fields such as healthcare, business, and technology.

South University Time Capsule

The symbolic time capsule, containing artifacts from South University's 11 campus locations and online division, will be designed to symbolize the unity of South University across cities and through the university's many years since inception.

The time capsule will be displayed in SU Savannah's welcome center until its reopening ceremony, scheduled to take place on the university's 150th anniversary in 25 years.

As South University prepares to mark this significant milestone, the time capsule represents a tangible connection between the institution's rich 125-year-long history and its promising future.

"This time capsule embodies our journey – reflecting on our fulfilling past while looking forward to the next chapter of South University's mission," said South University Chancellor Dr. Steven K. Yoho.

South University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctorate degrees.

