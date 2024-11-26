Sambhal Mourns While India Celebrates Constitution

The whole Hindu ecosystem is busy turning the attention to a Hindu leader arrested in Bangladesh, wanting people to worry more about Bangladesh and not the Muslims of their own country

Tuesday November 26, 2024 7:30 PM , Raqif Makhdoomi

“Don’t search “Shiv ling” in every Masjid”, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing a seminar after the Ayodhya land dispute case was won. According to him, Ram Janmabhoomin was a movement and now they don’t want another movement to come up.

But it looks like they aren’t ready to listen to him. When he says stop, they want to keep on getting one Masjid after another, and trying to convert into Mandir.

Sambhal Jama Masjid has triggered a fresh anti-Muslim riots in Sambhal of Utter Pradesh. An ARI Survey was ordered by the court without letting the other side put its viewpoint. According to the law of land, a sheer injustice has been done to Muslim side while ordering the survey.

Nonetheless, the survey took place, and leading to another anti-Muslim riots. Five young Muslims were mercilessly killed and the right wing is celebrating the killings, while crying for the Hindus of Bangladesh.

Bilal Ansari, 25-year- old, Nadeem Ahmaed, 35-year-old, Mohammed Kaif , 18-year-old, Ayan 19-year-old, and Naeem Ghazi, 35-year-old - these are the names of Muslim youth who have lost their lives in the anti-Muslim riot in Sambhal.

There is no mass condemnation on these killings, the only reason is that they are Muslims and this will cost the political parties votes. Bharat jodo and Mohbbat ki dukaan both have disappeared. The leaders, who during campaigns become Muslim rights activists, now don’t even mention Muslims in their speeches. Just because they don’t want to annoy the large Hindu population.

The whole Hindu ecosystem is busy turning the attention to a Hindu leader arrested in Bangladesh. They want people to worry more about Bangladesh and not the Muslims of their own country. The minorities of other countries are innocent and the minorities of India are reason for every wrong that happens in India. Riots are always because of Muslims, that’s what the right wing wants the whole world to believe.

For India, lacking behind in economic growth is also because of Muslims, because the government has to provide them freebies and the whole tax burden is on Hindus. A simple logic and simple Maths is needed to debunk these false claims, but the right wing lacks both.

Since the coming to power of Modi not only people but the police have changed their way of dealing with the law and order. There used to be some respect for Standard Operating Procedure, commonly known as SOP. The most efficient part of this SOP is firing has to be last option and that too blow the knee. But now the firing is the first and only option that too directly above chest, and to cause death.

Also Read: Jamiat demands 50L compensation for Sambhal youths killed in Police firing

In a video, a policeman is seen directly firing towards protesters. In the same video, a policeman can be easily heard abusing the crowd and threatening.

Wait, if you are surprised let me remind you all this is happening in Uttar Pradesh a lawless state ruled by Adityanath. Now you must have gone from “Oh, my God” to “This keeps happening”. A state where rule of law is just a shield to hide behind.

Happy constitutional Day!!!!!!

Divisional Commissioner was asked about the killing. But, instead of condemning the killing, he turned the guns towards the families of all those who got killed. He clearly made sure that no blame is put on the Police.

Furthermore he tried to present the stone pelting of Sambhal as the only stone pelting incident in India. In a stone pelting incident by Hindus, a SP rank officer was badly injured. He was hit on head but that’s not violence because what a Hindu does is a matter of rights but the same act becomes act of terror when a Muslim does it.

If you think I am trying to justify the Sambal incident, because of me myself being a Muslim. I request you to go out and check Twitter. There, you will get to know that I am purely talking about facts nothing more. This country has turned into a complete Hindu Rashtra, without being declared one.

A police officer in a press conference displays a two sided knife and justifies killing of 3 boys, who were killed till then. I fail to understand what had come to the mind of that police officer before displaying that two sided kitchen knife. The police officer was very much unaware of the fact that none has been killed with that and no incident related to knife was even reported. But that’s enough for the majority Hindus to justify the killings.

The sword of police always falls on the Muslims. In general, the law is to protect the victim, but in India, the largest democracy, the law is to protect the accused, only when they are Hindus.

The UP police filed 7 FIRs against 2,500 people in Sambhal. This is not the end. The FIR has been filed against MP Zia ur Rehman who was in Bangalore attending Waqf board meeting and MLA Sohail Iqbal.

Both have been accused of provoking people. This despite the fact that local residents hold the Police responsible for provoking the general public.

But who listens to other side when the other side is Muslim?

The survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was ordered without giving the other side make a representation. Even in the most heinous crimes, the accused is heard and is given all the rights to defend himself. Even Rajat Sharma like journalist called it unjustified. Even he called out the authorities for not hearing the Muslim side and ordering the survey in a hurry.

Zafar Ali - the lawyer of the Jama Masjid was detained soon after he held a press conference, exposing the role of authorities in causing the violence. To counter him, DC and SP held a press conference but the truth was already out.

It’s not a hidden fact that the Hindus in India are Islamophobic, and nothing can hide that. They don’t hate the common Muslims in particular they hate the Muslims in general. A glaring example is of Vice President Hamid Ansari and how his farewell event was held. How he was disrespected for his views, is well known to everyone.

India is beyond repair, even if Congress makes a come back in center that too with full and absolute majority it won’t make any difference. Remember the idol of Ram was put inside the Babri Masjid by Rajiv Gandhi.

[Raqif Makhdoomi is a Law student and Human Rights defender. Views are personal.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.