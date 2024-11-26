Meet Aditya Singh – The Judge who ordered Sambhal Jama Masjid survey

November 19, 2024 was the day when Civil Judge (Senior Division), Sambhal at Chandausi, Aditya Singh ordered a survey of Sambhal Jama Masjid.

Tuesday November 26, 2024 10:52 PM , ummid.com News Network

November 19, 2024 was the day when Civil Judge (Senior Division), Sambhal at Chandausi, Aditya Singh ordered a survey of Sambhal Jama Masjid.

Aditya Singh ordered the survey of the historic Masjid in response to a petition filed by Vishnu Shankar Jain, who has so far filed petitions in different courts against various Masajid, and also Taj Mahal in Agra.

In his petitions, he claimed these Masajid and Taj Mahal have been built after demolishing temples.

Sambhal Jama Masjid was built in 1526 during the Mughal era. What sparked the protest is that Vishnu Jain filed his petition on Nov 19, 2024, Aditya Singh accepted his petition for a hearing and also ordered the survey of the Jama Masjid the same day without hearing the opposite side.

Aditya Singh in his order also appointed an "Advocate Commissioner" to conduct the survey and asked him to submit a report by Nov 29, 2024.

The “Additional Commissioner” and his team obliged and conducted the survey of the Samhhal Jama Masjid on the same day (Nov 19).

Why violence in Sambhal?

When the team went to the Jama Masjid for a second round of survey early in the morning on Sunday Nov 24, 2024, protests erupted reportedly because some right wing activists accompanying the survey team raised religious and provocative slogans.

In the melee, clashes erupted between security forces and the protesters. As a result, stone pelting from both the sides started (this is what is seen in the video footages). Four Muslims were killed in firing, over 20 others, including some policemen, were injured.

The district administration claimed the Police did not resort to firing whereas eyewitnesses and the family members of the victims, including Jamiat Ulama i Hind , have said the Muslim youths were killed in Police firing.

Slamming the Sambhal violence, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh responsible for the deaths of the Muslim youths . He also accused the district administration of bias and hasty decision.

Police later filed FIRs against some 800 people, including Sambhal MP Zia ur Rahman Barq for inciting violence.

As the situation in Sambhal is still tense, internet services suspended and schools and colleges shut, the name of Civil Judge Aditya Singh is again and again cropping in the media.

Who is Aditya Singh?

Born on Nov 11, 1988, Aditya Singht originally hails from Muzaffar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. After graduating from a local college, he prepared and cleared the UPPSC Judiciary exam in 2018.

His first posting was as Judicial Magistrate in Saharanpur in June 2018. He was promoted as Civil Judge (Junior Division) in January 2019.

He also served as Additional Civil Judge in Deoband from October 2019 to April 2021, and as Civil Judge Deoband from April 2021 till July 2022 when he was transferred to Chandpur in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh.

A year later, he was promoted and took charge as Sr Civil Judge on Nov 21, 2023 in Sambhal.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.