Jamiat demands 50L compensation for Sambhal youths killed in Police firing

Monday November 25, 2024 11:59 PM , ummid.com News Network

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): Jamiat Ulama i Hind, one of the largest representative bodies of Indian Muslims, has demanded INR 50 lakh compensation for the Muslim youths killed in Police firing.

A delegation of Jamiat i Ulama, which held meetings with senior police officials, including District Collector, Superintendent of Police and SDM Monday November 25, 2024, protested the use of excessive force and the arbitrary arrests of innocent individuals.

The Jamiat also demanded fair and impartial judicial inquiry into the incident, immediate suspension and strict action against police officers responsible for murders of citizens, and arrest of Vishnu Jain for his role in inciting violence.

The Jamiat delegation which was led by its General Secretary Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi highlighted disturbing details of the incident.

Citing reports the Jamiat delegation said that during a survey of the Sambhal Jama Masjid, four Muslim youths lost their lives due to police firing.

Subsequently, several men and women from the community were unjustly detained. But shockingly, no action has been taken against Vishnu Jain, lawyer who allegedly led provocative slogans that escalated the situation into violence. Instead, the victims' community is being targeted with indiscriminate arrests, raising serious concerns about bias and misuse of authority, the Jamiat said.

Sambhal Jama Masjid Survey

Sambhal has been tense since the last week (November 19, 2024) a session court ordered a survey of the Jama Masjid in response to a petition claiming that the ancient place of worship was built during Mughal era (1526) after demolishing a temple.

Ironically, the petition was filed on November 19 and the court passed the order to make a survey on the same day. The session judge appointed an "Advocate Commissioner" and directed him to carry out an initial survey at the mosque, which was done the same day and asked him to submit a report by November 29, 2024.



Clashes between the protesters and security forces took places between the second round of the survey of the ancient masjid Sunday November 24, 2024.

Purported video footages surfaced after the violence showed security forces resorting to firing.

Eyewitnesses also claimed the Muslims were killed in Police firing. The UP police however denied the claim.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh Rahul Gandhi said the BJP government is directly responsible for the deaths of Muslim youths in Sambhal.

