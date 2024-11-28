Huawei, JAC joint launch Maextro S800 to take on Rolls Royce, Mercedes

Chinese tech giant Huawei and automobile leader JAC Group have joined hands to launch Maextro S800 luxury sedan that aims to take on leading car brands Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Maybach and Bentley

Thursday November 28, 2024 8:27 PM , ummid.com News Network

Chinese tech giant Huawei and automobile leader JAC Group have joined hands to launch Maextro S800 luxury sedan that aims to take on car titans Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Maybach and Bentley.

A new model from an all-new brand in the Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance, Maextro S800 looks a formidable beast.

The dimension of the Maextro S800 - the largest Chinese production sedan ever, reads 5480/2000/1536mm, 3370 wheelbase, has AWD, AWS, active suspension, and L3 ADAS.

"These dimensions place the S800 in the top 0.01% of vehicles on the road in terms of size. This executive sedan is designed to appeal to wealthy buyers seeking a luxury experience", Richard Yu, Chairman of Huawei’s smart car unit, said.

Major Highlights

Lighting is a major highlight of the S800’s design. The front of the vehicle features two LED light bars next to the main headlight clusters, surrounded by a “Milky Way” effect of smaller light sources. This design is carried over to the rear lights and the door handles, creating a unified aesthetic.

The interior is equally striking, with a “starry sky” roof and two individual rear seats, while spy shots suggest a three-screen design for the dashboard.

Although full details about the car’s technical specifications are not yet out, Huawei has promised advanced features, including level 3 self-driving capabilities powered by a roof-mounted Lidar unit and all-electric powertrain.

Maextro S800 Launch Event

The car also features a fastback sloping roof design that’s unusual in the prestige sedan market, albeit certainly with more than a hint of Porsche’s Panamera.

3 Types of Intelligence

The latest sedan will integrate three types of intelligence - intelligent driving, intelligent cockpit, and intelligent domain control, all based on Huawei’s second-generation Turing platform.

The S800 will also include a suite of “super” features, such as Super Cruise, Super Maneuverability, Super Awareness, and Super Privacy, designed to elevate the driving experience.

The massive luxury sedan is expected to debut in China during the second quarter of 2025, with pricing reportedly starting around the 1 million yuan mark (around R2.5 million)

The pre-order has already started with a price range of $140K-207K which makes Maextro S800 one of the most expensive vehicles produced in China, and set to compete or replace the Mercedes S Class bila huruma.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.