JPC on Waqf Amendment Bill seeks extension

Thursday November 28, 2024 10:25 AM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) formed to scrutinize the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 has passed a resolution seeking extension till the Parliament's Budget Session to be held in February 2025.

JPC Chairperson and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal is set to move Thursday a motion in Lok Sabha as per the business listed for the day to seek approval of the House for the extension.

Jagdambika Pal wanted to table the JPC report during the ongoing winter session of the parliament even though the MPs in the Panel from the Opposition parties were asking for the extension.

Pal agreed for extension after some BJP MPs, including Nishikant Dubey, too joined the chorus demanding extension in the tenure of the Panel.

Dubey, the MP from Jharkhand's Godda constituency, had moved a resolution seeking more time during a meeting of the Parliamentary panel on Wednesday.

