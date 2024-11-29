FIR against Vokkaliga Seer over his 'Muslim voting right' remark, BJP fumes

Karnataka Police Friday filed an FIR against Vokkaliga Seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami for his controversial remark demanding disenfranchisement of Muslims in India

Saturday November 30, 2024 0:01 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police Friday filed an FIR against Vokkaliga Seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami for his controversial remark demanding disenfranchisement of Muslims in India.

The Swami is the Chief of the Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Mutt and the statements were made at a protest on Tuesday in Bengaluru, organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, a farmers’ organisation linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to condemn the Waqf Board’s notices to farmers.

“Politicians indulge in vote bank politics and appeasement of Muslims. Hence, Muslims should be deprived of exercising their voting powers. This should be done and the end of vote bank politics would help the progress of the country", he said addressing the rally.

The Swami's statement had sparked a huge outrage. Following a complaint under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Upparpet police in Bengaluru lodged the FIR.

The complaint stated that the statement by the seer was provocative and threatens to disturb communal harmony in society.

"Slip of Tongue"

A day after calling for disenfranchising Muslims in India, the Vokkaligara Seer on Wednesday (November 27, 2024) tendered apology for his remarks, calling it a “slip of the tongue”.

“Muslims are citizens of India and they have voting rights. I apologise to my Muslim brothers for my statement, which was a slip of the tongue", the seer said in a statement.

"I also request everyone not to continue conversation on the statement,” he added.

BJP Fumes

Meanwhile, following the FIR against the Hindu seer, the Karnataka BJP warned of "serious consequences".

“The Congress party’s hatred toward Vokkaligas is disgraceful. If the government dares to target Swamiji, the entire Vokkaliga community will rise against it", BJP leader R. Ashoka told reporters.

“If the Congress government attempts to take action against Vokkaliga seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami, the head of the Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt, the entire Vokkaliga community will rise in protest", he added.

