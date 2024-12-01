All for settlements in Gaza?: Jews on Tel Aviv streets against massacre of Palestinians

Thousands of Jews Friday, November 29, 2024 hit the streets in Tel Aviv protesting against the killing of Palestinians by the Israeli occupation forces

Sunday December 1, 2024 1:48 AM , ummid.com News Network

Tel Aviv: Thousands of Jews Friday, November 29, 2024 hit the streets in Tel Aviv protesting against the killing of Palestinians by the Israeli occupation forces.

"We're thousands of Jews and Palestinians demonstrating against the war, and unmasking the truth about it.

"All the killing, the destruction, the war crimes in Gaza - this is all for the sake of Israeli settlements in Gaza?"

"Security?"

"Self-defense?"

"Settlements?" the demonstrators asked.

— Alon-Lee Green - ألون-لي جرين - אלון-לי גרין 🟣 (@AlonLeeGreen) November 28, 2024

"44,000 Palestinians killed. 1,700 Israelis killed. 101 hotages."

"That's we are protesting against the deaths. All these deaths. All this bloodshed."

"Its for settlements, to build settlements in Gaza, to cling to power."

"We're here, thousands of Jews and Palestinians saying:

"Enough. End the settlments and war. Stop killing innocents. stop the war crimes", the protesters are heard saying in a video.

The protesters also slammed the killings of children in Gaza.

"No more child deaths. No more destroying entire cities", the protesters said.

"Israel on path of ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Gaza"

Meanwhile, Former Israeli Defense Minister and Chief of Staff Moshe Ya’alon Saturday (Nov 30, 2024) said that Israel’s leadership, driven by far-right elements who seek to resettle Gaza, was taking the country down a path of ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip, while warning that Netanyahu’s government was leading the nation to “destruction".

“The path we are being dragged down is one of occupation, annexation and ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip,” Moshe Ya’alon told Democrat TV.

“Transfer, call it what you want, and Jewish settlements,” he said.

While saying this, Ya’alon was referring to the idea pushed by the Israeli far-right for population transfer and “voluntary migration” of Palestinians from Gaza, and the reestablishment of Jewish settlements in their place, though the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has repeatedly said such actions are not the goal of the war, nor are they on the agenda, according to The Times of Israel.



