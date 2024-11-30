Are Syrians Children of Lesser God, and Parachinar of Superior God?

Be it Parachinar or Syria, the conflict is taking human lives. Human lives can’t be seen differently just because you don’t belong to a particular sect or you don’t support that sect

Saturday November 30, 2024 8:17 PM , Raqif Makhdoomi

[It’s high time for us to speak up for Syria and hold Bashar Al Assad responsible in the same way we are holding Netanyahu.]

Lebanon after being bombarded by Israel, finally has a ceasefire and people are returning back to their homes. Some will have to reconstruct their homes, while the lucky ones will only have to renovate their homes. While the dead ones shall never return and the wounds shall never heal.

But according to some reports, Israel has violated the ceasefire and has fired rockets while people were moving back to their hometowns.

The Ceasefire in Lebanon has triggered Shia Sunni debates on social media. The Sunnis are calling out Bashar al Assad. The anger is being vent out because of the role of Assad in killing the Sunni population in Sriya.

Bashar Al Assad - the Ruler of Syria is accused of a genocide in Syria and of which no one is talking about. Assad till now has killed 600,000 of his own people, and has dropped upwards of 70,000 barrel of bombs.

Surprisingly no one is speaking of the genocide in Syria that Assad is overseeing.

I see no difference between him and Benjamin Netanyahu. Both are war criminals. And there must be a case against him at International Criminal Court (ICC) as well. Because people of Syria aren’t of lesser mother.

Presently in City of Aleppo in Syria, having a population of 2.1 million people, has been taken over by the “rebels”. And Assad has reportedly ran to Russia.

Unfortunately, the pulpits that are roaring and mourning for Parachinar are very much silent for the people of Sriya.

I call this nothing but hypocrisy.

Where there are videos coming out from Parachinar, in the same way videos from Syria are there in public domain. But the people mourning for Parachinar have sealed their lips for Syria.

From pulpits to social media they have left no platform where they haven’t spoken for Parachinar but for them, Syria doesn’t exist.

The Syrian civil war is going on since 2011, and ever since then, each and every Human rights violation is happening in Syria, but they refuse to speak about it.

The hypocrisy is real and heart breaking.

The United Nations has taken time to time note of the violations in Syria but no action has been taken.

Even a leader like Hassan Nasrallah , accepted to have taken part in the Syrian conflict and justified the killings in Syria calling them “Islamic Extremists”.

It means, and ironically, Nasrallah also believed the way the U.S. and Israel would like the world to believe.

Many may find this annoying, but why not speak about the people of Syria the same way we all are speaking about Parachinar?

Even though the conflict is a land dispute and there is involvement of a Iranian backed group, who have been denied citizenship to those who were part of Iranian force in Syria.

Why is the Iranian government not being brave and calling back Zainebiyoun and giving them citizenship and ending the conflict forever?

The Conflict in Parachinar

Parachinar is a city and the capital of the Kurram district in the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Parachinar is situated on the west of Peshawar, very close to the Paktia, Logar and Nangarhar provinces of Afghanistan. With a distance of 110 kilometers from the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, Parachinar is the closest point in Pakistan to Kabul.

The city is again in news for what is being called “Genocide”.

According to Al-Jazeera, 42 people have been killed in Kurram and more than 30 injured in an attack which took place on a van on November 21, 2024. The dead include seven women and a 7-year-old girl.

Parachinar has a history of attacks and deadly violence. But the current attack is being called “Shia Genocide”.

Is it actually a genocide?

I would say a big “NO”.

Why?

It’s because a land dispute can’t be called genocide.

The systematic ignorance to Boshera village in Upper Kurram district, where an Iranian backed militant group called Zainebiyoun, is committing Sunni genocide and no one is speaking about it.

This despite the fact that the Pakistani government has officially designating, the Iran-backed Shiite militant group the Zainebiyoun Brigade, as a terrorist organization.

If I ask why. You won’t have an answer nor do I.

A bomb blast at a vegetable market in Parachinar, in the Kurram Valley back in January 2017 in which many were killed and many injured. This was also because of a land dispute. It has no religious angle. But for some ulterior motives its being given a religious color.

WHY?

It must be asked to those who are trying to call it a Shia-Sunni conflict.

An incident took place just because of the same land dispute and it took about four dozen lives and 200 were left injured.

One must also note that the Shias of Parachinar are those who fought in Syria as part of the Iranian army but still the government of Iran denied them citizenship, why???

My Opinion

Be it Parachinar or Syria, the conflict is taking human lives. Human lives can’t be seen differently just because you don’t belong to a particular sect or you don’t support that sect.

Ignoring Syria and speaking about a land dispute and trying to make it a sectarian divide, makes no sense.

Are the Syrian children of lesser god or water, not blood, flows in their veins?

I would like to ask all those who have maintained a criminal silence on the issue of Sriya.

I am seriously amazed.

How a land dispute is being called a genocide and a genocide is being ignored?

What’s happening in Israel, is happening in Sriya but both are being viewed differently just because of sectarian differences.

It’s high time for us to speak up for Syria and hold Assad responsible in the same way we are holding Netanyahu.

[The writer, Raqif Makhdoomi is a student of Law, and a Human rights activist.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.