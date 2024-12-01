Israel uses weapons that vaporize Palestinians

Sunday December 1, 2024

[Dr. Munir Al-Bursh]

Gaza: Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director General of the Ministry of Health, stated that Israel is using weapons in northern Gaza that they have never seen before.

He described these weapons as causing people to vaporize.

In an interview with Al Jazeera on Friday, Al-Bursh said Israel has been targeting residential blocks, wiping out entire families.

“We don’t hear about these massacres for days because no one can contact us,” he added.

Entire Families Erased by Israel’s Weapons

According to Al-Bursh, Israeli airstrikes reduce residential buildings to rubble and dust, and caused many victims to vaporize.

We need an international investigation to understand what Israel is doing to us,” he said. He added that The Civil Defense has recorded approximately 10,000 injuries in northern Gaza over the past 50 days, with around 60,000 people left without food or water.

Last August, the Civil Defense revealed that 1,760 Palestinians had completely vaporized with no remains left. They stated that Israel uses internationally banned weapons that disintegrate bodies upon impact.

Two New Massacres in Northern Gaza

Medical sources confirmed two massacres in Beit Lahia on Friday. At least 75 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed in these attacks.

The Israeli assault on Gaza has continued for 14 months. International reports highlight tens of thousands of deaths and injuries, with women and children making up at least 70% of victims .

The siege has caused unprecedented humanitarian and health crises in the region with reports of deaths from hunger and the shortage of medication.

The Ministry of Health and Civil Defense called for urgent international action. They demanded an independent investigation into Israel’s actions and the enforcement of international humanitarian law to protect civilians and rescue teams.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed at least 44,382 Palestinians and wounded 105,142 since October 7, 2023.

At least 45 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since dawn Saturday including 12 people bombed while waiting for food aid in southern Khan Younis city as hunger and desperation spread.

Al-Aqsa TV reports a number of Palestinians have been killed and wounded after Israeli warplanes targeted a home in Beit Lahiya.

On Saturday, 3 aid workers from World Central Kitchen died in the Israeli air strike in Khan Younis as the US-based NGO suspended all food distribution in Gaza.



[With inputs from Quds News Network]

