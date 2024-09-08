DME MP NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Published

According to the admission notification released today, Online Registration and Application for DME MP NEET UG Round 2 will be done from September 10 to 11, 2024

Sunday September 8, 2024 7:43 PM , ummid.com News Network

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG (MBBS / BDS) Round 2 Counselling 2024: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has published on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Counselling Date and Schedule which will be conducted for admission in medical courses MBBS and BDS for the academic year 2024-25.

According to the admission notification released Friday, Edit Registration Facility for DME MP NEET UG Round 2 will be done through the official portal from September 10 to 11, 2024 up to 11:59 PM.

MP NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Merit List

The Department will publish on September 12, 2024 the Revised Merit List of students who have registered for DME MP NEET UG Second Round of Counselling conducted for Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses.

Candidates should note that before the release of the NEET UG 2024 Merit List for Second Round, DME Madhya Pradesh will publish vacancies (seat matrix and details of vacant seats in different colleges) on September 12, 2024.

Candidates are advised to properly study the seat matrix before proceeding for option and choice filling for round 2 counselling.

This is required because the seat allotment will be done based on the choices and options submitted and locked by the candidates.

MP NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Allotment List

According to the medical and dental counselling schedule of round 2, DME MP will publish the Result of NEET UG 2024 Second Round on September 20, 2024.

Students who are allotted seats in Second Round will be required to confirm their admission from September 22 to 26, 2024.

MP NEET UG 2024 Second Round Counselling Schedule

Edit Registration Facility on DME Portal for round 2 counselling: September 10 to 11, 2024 upto 11:59 pm

Publication of vacancies for round 2 medical counselling: September 12, 2024

Publication of revised merit list: September 12, 2024

Round 2 Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: September 13 to 17, 2024

Allotment of Second Round: September 20, 2024

Reporting at allotted Medical or Dental College: September 22 to 26, 2024

Opt for upgradation: September 22 to 26, 2024

Online Resignation and Cancellation of allotted seats: September 22 to 26, 2024 upto 07:00 PM

Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2024 from August 12 to 20 2024.

DME Madhya Pradesh had released the MBBS and BDS Merit List of the rgistered candidates on its official website on August 21, 2024 .

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result of NEET UG 2024 (Medical MBBS and Dental - BDS) Counselling was published on August 29, 2024.

