Apply now, MP NEET UG 2024 Counselling starts

Monday August 12, 2024 8:53 AM , ummid.com News Network

Madhya Pradesh NEET (MBBS, BDS) Counselling 2024: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2024 from today i.e. Monday August 12, 2024.

Candidates should note that the last date of Online Registration for MBBS and BDS admission counselling in Madhya Pradesh is August 20, 2024, according to DME MP Medical and Dental Counselling Schedule 2024 published Saturday.

Candidates should also note that registration for Madhya Pradesh Medical Counselling starts with Profile Creation. The Department has published a detailed and step by step guide to create profile and online application process. Candidates are advised to go through the manual before proceeding to apply for counselling.

Candidates can also follow the steps given below for registration.

MP NEET 2024 Counselling - Registration steps

Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in . Click on "Create Profile" and Enter Your NEET (UG) Roll Number and Password. After creating Profile, click on "Registration" link. Complete the registration form, pay the fees to complete application process.

"After filling the registration form, if candidate is satisfied with the filled information then s/he should click on “Save Data” button".

After registration, candidares are needed to upload certain documents including NEET Admit Card, Class 10th, 11th and 12th marksheets, domicile certificate and affidavit of not being domicile of state other than Madhya Pradesh, and have not taken advantage of domicile of other state.

Fee Payment

Candidates should note that their registration will not complete unless they pay the required fees. Therefore, choose the online payment gateway and pay the registration fee using Online Mode.

After paying the registration fee,candidate willbe able to download registration receipt and the registration button tracker will turn green.

MP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Schedule

Online Registration on DME Portal: August 12 to 20, 2024 upto 11:59 pm

Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection: August 14, 2024

Disposal of objection and release of final vacant seats: August 16, 2024

Publication of State Merit List: August 21, 2024

Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: August 22 to 26, 2024

Allotment of First Round: August 29, 2024

Reporting at allotted Medical or Dental College: August 31 to September 04, 2024

Opt for upgradation: August 31 to September 07, 2024 upto 11:59 PM

Online Resignation and Cancellation of allotted seats: August 31 to September 07, 2024 upto 07:00 PM

Candidates should note that Second and Consequent rounds will be held for those who are not allotted seat in first round or for the students who are not satisfied with the allotted seat.

