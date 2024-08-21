DME MP NEET UG 2024 MBBS, BDS Merit List Today: Direct Link

Candidates whose name appeared in the DME MP NEET UG (MBBS and BDS) Merit List 2024 will be allowed to use Choice Filling option from August 22 to 26, 2024

Wednesday August 21, 2024 9:35 AM , ummid.com News Network

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2024 Merit List: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh is set to release on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday August 21, 2024 MP NEET UG 2024 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and BDS.

"Publication of State Merit List of Registered Candidates is on Wednesday August 21, 2024", Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh said in NEET UG Counselling Schedule finalised for this year.

MP NEET UG Merit List 2024 - Steps to check

Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in . Click on "State Merit" and Select "NEET UG 2024 Merit List. Log in using User Name and Password if required. Click on the link to download the MBBS / BDS link to download PDF.

Candidates should note that before the release of the NEET UG 2024 Merit List, DME Madhya Pradesh published vacancies (seat matrix and details of vacant seats in different colleges) on August 14, 2024.

MP NEET UG 2024 Allotment List

According to the medical and dental counselling schedule, DME MP will publish the Result of NEET UG 2024 First Round on August 29, 2024.

Students who are allotted seats in First Round will be required to confirm their admission from August 31 to September 04, 2024.

MP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Schedule

Online Registration on DME Portal: August 12 to 20, 2024 upto 11:59 pm

Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection: August 14, 2024

Disposal of objection and release of final vacant seats: August 16, 2024

Publication of State Merit List: August 21, 2024

Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: August 22 to 26, 2024

Allotment of First Round: August 29, 2024

Reporting at allotted Medical or Dental College: August 31 to September 04, 2024

Opt for upgradation: August 31 to September 07, 2024 upto 11:59 PM

Online Resignation and Cancellation of allotted seats: August 31 to September 07, 2024 upto 07:00 PM

Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2024 from August 12, 2024.

Candidates should note that Second and Consequent rounds will be held for those who are not allotted seat in first round or for the students who are not satisfied with the allotted seat.

