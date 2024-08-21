DME MP NEET UG 2024 MBBS, BDS Merit List Today: Direct Link

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2024 Merit List: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh is set to release on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday August 21, 2024 MP NEET UG 2024 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and BDS.
"Publication of State Merit List of Registered Candidates is on Wednesday August 21, 2024", Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh said in NEET UG Counselling Schedule finalised for this year.
Candidates whose name appeared in the DME MP NEET UG (MBBS and BDS) Merit List 2024 will be allowed to use Choice Filling option from August 22 to 26, 2024.
Candidates should note that before the release of the NEET UG 2024 Merit List, DME Madhya Pradesh published vacancies (seat matrix and details of vacant seats in different colleges) on August 14, 2024.
According to the medical and dental counselling schedule, DME MP will publish the Result of NEET UG 2024 First Round on August 29, 2024.
Students who are allotted seats in First Round will be required to confirm their admission from August 31 to September 04, 2024.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2024 from August 12, 2024.
Candidates should note that Second and Consequent rounds will be held for those who are not allotted seat in first round or for the students who are not satisfied with the allotted seat.
