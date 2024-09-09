iPhone 16, AirPods Ultra 3 and…: Apple Glowtime moments away

Monday September 9, 2024 8:53 PM , ummid.com News Network

Tech giant Apple is all geared up for its annual launch event today i.e. Monday September 09, 2024 which is themed this year as “It’s Glowtime”.

Apple has officially confirmed that iPhone 16 will be launched at the event today scheduled to be held at 10:00 AM at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, United States.

The Apple launch event "It's Glowtime" will be live streamed and can be viewed by users worldwide.

Users in India can watch the event at 10:30 PM Monday.

iPhone 16 Price and Features

The star of the event is the iPhone 16 series featuring four different models – the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The available colour variants are Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium and Gold Titanium, according to Apple Hub.

It also said the iPhone 16 Pro is likely to start at a higher starting price with the removal of the 128GB option. The price would still remain the same as the 256GB iPhone 15 Pro, it said.

Other products launched today are Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods Ultra 3.

It was earlier speculated that AirPods Max 2 and new iPad Mini. They will be launched in Apple event to be held in October.

Why Apple named 2024 launch event as "Glowtime"?

Apple is known for giving unique names to its launch events. These names normally end hints to what’s in store for the tech enthusiasts.

This gives rise to the speculations why Apple has named its September 2024 launch event as “It’s Glowtime”.

The promo images released by Apple resemble “Siri voice assistant”. The smartphone lovers are hence anticipating that more enhanced and AI powered Siri that could be launched today.

Apple had in June this year launched ‘Apple Intelligence’ saying the feature will ad more power to Siri.

Apple said , with Apple Intelligence, Siri becomes more deeply integrated into the system experience.

Ahead of the Apple launch event today it is rumoured that iOS 18 may be available on 25 different iPhones, but only 6 models might get "Apple Intelligence" features.



