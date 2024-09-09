UP NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Registration Starts, Apply Before Sept 13

Online Registration for Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2024 Round 2 has started today on September 09. Choice Filling will start on September 14 after the release of 2nd Round Merit List on the same day

Uttar Pradesh NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2024: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has started the UP NEET UG 2024 Second Round Counselling for the year 2024-25 (NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 2 Date and Time) through its official website upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET UG 2024 2nd Round Counselling Schedule

According to UP NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Counselling Schedule, Online Registration for UP NEET UG 2024 Round 2 has started today i.e. September 09, 2024.

The last date of application for second round of counselling conducted for admission in MBBS and BDS is September 13, 2024.

UP NEET UG Round 2 Merit List will be released on September 14, 2024. On the same day choice filling and option registration will start.

The last date of choice filling for round 2 is September 18, 2024. The NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Allotment Result will be published on September 19, 2024.

UP NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Counselling - Registration steps

Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.

Click on the link marked with "Registration".

Enter your Roll Number and NEET Application Number.

Enter the Captcha code as you see and click on Submit.

Follow the instructions and complete Online Registration.

UP NEET UG 2nd Round Counselling 2024 Important Dates

Round 2 Online Registration start date: September 09, 2024

Last date to apply: September 13, 2024

UP NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Merit List release date: September 14, 2024

Choice Filling/Locking: September 13 to 18, 2024

UP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Seat allotment Result: September 19, 2024

UP NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Letter Download Date: September 20 to 25, 2024

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had published on August 30, 2024 the result of NEET UG 2024 First Round Counselling.

UP NEET Security Fees

For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2023 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs.2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).

Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.

Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.

