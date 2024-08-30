UP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Allotment Result Today - Direct Link

UP NEET UG 2024 First Allotment Letter in PDF can be downloaded from Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission website upneet.gov.in

Friday August 30, 2024 10:30 AM , ummid.com News Network

UP NEET UG 2024 First Round Allotment Result: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is set to publish on its official website upneet.gov.in today i.e. Friday August 30, 2024 UP NEET UG 2024 Allotment List of the First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS / BDS and other Medical Courses.

Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG First Merit List should note that Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is from August 31 to September 05, 2024.

Candidates should also note that if they are allotted a seat they need to confirm admission before September 05, 2024.

Direct Link to UP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Allotment

Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in . Click on the link marked as 'Seat Info" on the Menu of the home page, and select "Allotted and Vacant Seat". Click on NEET UG Counselling 2024 and then on "Institute-wise allotted candidates". Slect Institute and Click on submit to see the allotted college.

Candidates who have registered for Uttar Pradesh MBBS/BDS Counselling for the year 2024-25 should note that the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has not specified any time to publish the MBBS / BDS Round 1 Allotment List. It will however release it by today evening.

Online Registration for First Round of Counselling for students seeking admission in First Year MBBS (Medical), BDS (Dental) and other Medical Courses began on August 20, 2024.

The DGME UP on August 24, 2024 released on its official website upneet.gov.in Merit List of candidates who have registered for the First Round of Counselling (UP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Merit List) conducted for admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses for the year 2024-25.

It then asked the candidates to fill option form and submit their choices from August 24 to 29, 2024.

UP NEET Security Fees

For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2024 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs. 2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).

Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.

Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.

