Asad Owaisi confirms 5 AIMIM candidates for 2024 Maharashtra Polls

Asaduddin Owaisi, National President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Monday announced the names of five candidates to contest the 2024 Assembly Elections in Maharashtra on the party symbol

Tuesday September 10, 2024 11:44 AM , ummid.com News Network

Aurangabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, National President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Monday announced the names of five candidates to contest the 2024 Assembly Elections in Maharashtra on the party symbol.

The five AIMIM candidates for the 2024 Vidhan Sabha Chunav are:

Maharashtra AIMIM President Imtiyaz Jalil Mumbai AIMIM President Raees Lashkari AIMIM Solapur President Farooq Maqbool Shabdi AIMIM MLA in Malegaon Central Mufti Ismail MIM MLA Dhule City Shah Faruk Anwar

"These are the five AIMIM candidates who will certainly contest the 2024 elections in Maharashtra", Asad Owaisi said while talking to reporters in Aurangabad Monday.

[Five AIMIM candidates confirmed by Asaduddin Owaisi to contest the 2024 Maharashtra polls.]

Owaisi however did not confirm names of the assembly constituencies from where these 5 AIMIM leaders will contest the state polls.

"Mufti Ismail and Faruk Shah are sitting MLAs from Malegaon and Dhule. They will contest from there", he said when reporters asked him to confirm from which seat Imtiyaz Jalil will be fielded.

Imtiaz Jalil was Member of Parliament from Aurangabad. He however lost the seat in the 2024 elections . He had earlier represented Aurangabad Central seat as an MLA in Maharashtra Assembly.

Owaisi also said talks for seat sharing with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the upcoming elections with the alliance of the non-BJP secular parties is underway.

In reply to a question, Owaisi also confirmed that Imtiaz Jaleel as President of AIMIM Maharashtra had proposed to strike a deal with the Maha Vikas Aghadi for the upcoming elections.

"Talks on the alliance with the MVA are still on. Unofficial meetings with Imtiaz Jaleel and few MVA leaders were also held. Things will become clearer in few days", Owaisi said.

Asaduddin Owaisi, who also represents Hyderabad in Maharashtra, was in Aurangabad for a day-long visit. During his visit to the City, Owaisi, who is a member of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Waqf Amendment Bill , also addressed a public meeting on the subject.

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra are expected to be held in October end or early November.

In 2019, state elections in Maharashtra and Haryana were held together. The Election Commission of India has announced the election dates for Haryana. But, poll schedule for Maharashtra is yet to be made public.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.