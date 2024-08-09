Owaisi, Imran in 31-member JPC to review Waqf Bill 2024

ummid logo
Besides Asad Owaisi and Imran Masood, Congress MP Mohammed Jawed and SP MP Maulana Mohibullah have also been nominated to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) formed to review the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

Friday August 9, 2024 9:52 PM, ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: One of the senior most Parliamentarian, Asaduddin Owaisi, Imran Masood and Mohammed Jawed have been nominated to 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) constituted to review The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

Maulana Mohibullah is the lone MP of the Samajwadi Party (SP)who has been nominated in the Waqf JPC.

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 was introduced in the Lok Sabha Thursday by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The bill was however referred to the Parliamentary panel after a strong protest by the opposition MPs.

Opposing the Waqf Bill, Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad MP and President of All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), had even called the Modi-led NDA government “enemy of Muslims”.

Questioning the proposal to include non-Muslims as members of the Waqf boards and allowing them to be the CEO of the boards, the members asked if the government will allow a Muslim to be a member of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

31-Member JPC

A day after the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), the Lok Sabha on Friday adopted a motion naming 31 members to the panel to review the proposed legislation.

The LS motion also calls for the Rajya Sabha to recommend 10 members to be part of the committee.

Of the 21 members from the Lok Sabha 08 are BJP MPs, 03 are Congress MPs, 01 each from Samajwadi Party (SP), DMK, TMC, TDP, JDU, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP-Sharad Pawar, Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas and AIMIM.

  1. Jagdambika Pal (BJP)
  2. Nishikant Dubey (BJP)
  3. Tejasvi Surya (BJP)
  4. Aparajita Sarangi (BJP)
  5. Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP)
  6. Dilip Saikia (BJP)
  7. Abhikit Gangopadhyay (BJP)
  8. DK Aruna (BJP)
  9. Gaurav Gogoi (Congress)
  10. Imran Masood (Congress)
  11. Mohd Jawed (Congress)
  12. Maulana Mohibullah (SP)
  13. Kalyan Banerjee (TMC)
  14. A Raja (DMK)
  15. Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP)
  16. Dileshwar Kamait (JDU)
  17. Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena - UBT)
  18. Suresh Mhatre (NCP-Sharad Pawar)
  19. Naresh Mhaske (Shiv Sena)
  20. Arun Bharti (Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas)
  21. Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM)

The 10 remaining members of the JPC on Waqf will be nominated by the Rajya Sabha.

44 Amendments Proposed

Besides reviewing the below mentioned proposed 44 amendments, the JPC will also submit to strengthen the existing Waqf Act 1995.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju Thursday also introduced the “Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024” to repeal the Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923.

While introducing the bill in the Lok Sabha, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Minority Affairs, said the “colonial era” Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923 is required to be repealed as “it is outdated and inadequate for effective management of the Waqf properties in “Modern India”.

The proposed Waqf Bill introduced by the government during the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament today and now referred to the Parliamentary Panel is being opposed by the Muslim organisations also.

 

