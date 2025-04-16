Hajj Flight Schedule 2025 Released: Steps to Check

The Haj Committee of India Wednesday April 16, 2025 released on its official website 'hajcommittee.gov.in' Hajj 2025 Flight Schedule for the Indian pilgrims

Wednesday April 16, 2025 8:39 PM , ummid.com News Network

Hajj 2025: The Haj Committee of India Wednesday April 16, 2025 released on its official website “hajcommittee.gov.in” Hajj 2025 Flight Schedule of the Indian pilgrims embarking to Makkah for the annual pilgrimage.

The pilgrims, who have made the full payment after their names appeared in the Qurrah or draw of lots and have thus confirmed their pilgrimage to Makkah, can check the details of their Hajj flight and travel schedule on the Haj committee website following the steps given below.

Hajj Flight Schedule

According to the schedule released by the Haj Committee of India, the first Hajj flight from India to Saudi Arabia will commence on April 29 and the last outbound Haj flight will depart from India on May 30, 2025.

The final date of Hajj 2025 will be decided based on Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH moon sighting. However, the Hajj 2025 tentative date is from June 04 to 09, 2025.

Accordingly, the return journey of the Indian pilgrims going through the Haj Committee of India will start on June 11, 2025.

And, the last inbound fights from Saudi Arabia to India will be on July 10, 2025, the Haj Committee of India said.

Steps to Check Hajj Flight Status

Go to Haj Committee of India website: "hajcommittee.gov.in".

Click on “Hajj 2025” shown in the top menu of the home page.

Click on “Pilgrim Log in”.

Login using Mobile No as user ID, M pin and captcha code.

Download the slip in PDF showing your Haj flight status.

Hajj Embarkation Points

The pilgrims should note that the flight status should include the date, time and details of inbound and outbound flights – i.e. date and time of their journey from India to Saudi Arabia and return flight along with the name of embarkation point.

The Haj Committee of India had earlier confirmed 18 embarkation points for Indian Hajj Pilgrims including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Gaya, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Calicut, Chennai, Kolkata and others.

In a related development, the Haj Committee of India has also published today the 5th waiting list of 1,100 pilgrims, asking them to make the payment and confirm their Hajj Journey.

