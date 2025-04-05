Hajj 2025: Mumbai Cheapest Embarkation Point, Gaya Costliest

The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has released the list of 18 Embarkation Points spread across India from where pilgrims will embark to Makkah for Hajj this year and is set to release Hajj flight schedule soon

Saturday April 5, 2025 11:47 PM , Falak Athar Faizee

Cheapest and Costliest Embarkation Points

The 18 embarkation points in India as confirmed by the Haj Committee of India (in alphabetical order) are: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Calicut, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Gaya, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kannur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur and Srinagar.

According to the accompanying details released by the Haj Committee, Mumbai embarkation point with the total airfare of INR 90,844.35 is the cheapest whereas Gaya embarkation point with a total airfare charge of INR 1,73,113.81 is the costliest.

Guwahati and Srinagar embarkation points with respective airfare of INR 1,64,751.81 and INR 1,61,995.4 are next in line in terms of airfare cost.

After Mumbai, Ahmedabad (INR 95,880.67), Cochin (INR 97,886.15) and Delhi (INR 98,630.35) are low cost Hajj embarkation points in India.

For the remaining embarkation points, the total airfare cost (to and fro) is between INR 1,01,141.93 (Kannur) and INR 1,29,397.49 (Kolkata).

The huge variations in Haj travel cost from different embarkation points has earlier been questioned by the pilgrims.

Hajj Flight Schedule 2025

The Haj Committee of India is expected to release the details of Hajj 2025 flight schedule in the next few days.

Hajj 2025 likely date is from June 04 to 09, 2025. The final date of Haj 2025 however will be decided based on Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH moon sighting.

Meanwhile, the Haj Committee of India has published on its official website the 4th waiting list of 1,249 Hajj pilgrims and asked them to confirm their seats by paying the full and final Hajj amount by April 11, 2025.

In a related development, the Haj Committee of India asked those pilgrims who opted for Qurbani/Adahi have to pay an additional amount of Rs. 16,600/- (equivalent to 710 SAR) per pilgrim.

[Falak Athar Faizee is a Staff Writer at ummid.com]

