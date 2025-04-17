SC upholds use of Urdu signboard at Maharashtra municipality

New Delhi: In a major setback for the BJP and other right-wing groups, the Supreme Court of India Wednesday April 16, 2025 upheld the use of Urdu signboard at Patur Municipality building in Maharashtra.

The Supreme Court pronounced its ruling in response to a petition seeking removal of the Urdu signboard put up by the Patur Municipal Council in Akola district of Maharashtra on the ground that the Maharashtra Local Authorities (Official Languages Act) mandates use of only Marathi language in civic bodies.

The petitioner, Varsha Bagde , had approached the apex court after her petition was dismissed by the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court. Varsha received drubbing at the Supreme Court of India too.

'Associating language with religion wrong'

While declining to overturn the HC order, the Supreme Court also made some glorious remarks about Urdu and its role in the Indian diversity and culture.

The SC bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran said a "language belongs to a community, to a region, to people; and not to a religion".

"Let our concepts be clear. Language is not religion. Language does not even represent religion. Language belongs to a community, to a region, to people; and not to a religion. Language is a medium for exchange of ideas that brings people holding diverse views and beliefs closer and it should not become a cause of their division," the Supreme Court said.

The apex court also said that Urdu "is the finest specimen of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, or the Hindustani tehzeeb".

The Supreme Court also asked the Indians to make friendship with Urdu and every language.

"When you learn a language, you don't just learn to speak and write a new language. You also learn to be open-minded, liberal, tolerant, kind and considerate towards all mankind", Justice Dhulia started in the judgement.

'Finest Example of Hindustani Tahzeeb'

Furthermore, the top court also said that language must be viewed as a marker of a community’s cultural and civilisational progress.

"So is the case of Urdu, which is the finest example of ganga-jamuni tahzeeb, or the Hindustani Tahzeeb, which is the composite cultural ethos of the plains of northern and central India. But before language became a tool for learning, its earliest and primary purpose will always remain communication," the bench added.

The court also addressed the social resistance often faced by languages like Urdu, describing it as rooted in misconceptions and prejudice.

"Our misconceptions, perhaps even our prejudices against a language, have to be courageously and truthfully tested against the reality, which is this great diversity of our nation. Our strength can never be our weakness", it noted.

If the residents of a particular region are familiar with Urdu, there is no reason to object to its presence on official boards, the Supreme Court said.

