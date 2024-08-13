Petitioner against Urdu signboard at Patur Municipality suffers setback in SC

Tuesday August 13, 2024 11:43 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Image source: Social Media Platform X.]

New Delhi: The petitioner against Urdu signboard put up by the Patur Municipal Council in Akola district of Maharashtra Tuesday suffered setback in the Supreme Court of India.

Varsha Bagde had approached the apex court after her petition seeking removal of Urdu signboard at Patur civic body was dismissed by the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court.

The Supreme Court of India however took a strong exception of her plea.

"What is your problem with Urdu?” the SC bench of justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked. “Understand this - Urdu is an Eight Schedule language. The municipal body did not impose it on the whole State. May be in that region only that particular language is understood”, the judges said, according to Bar and Bench.

The petitioner had sought removal of the Urdu signboard on the ground that the Maharashtra Local Authorities (Official Languages Act mandates use of only Marathi language in civic bodies.

The High Court while dismissing the petition against Urdu signboard had said that there were no restrictions in using any language other than the State’s official language Marathi.

A petition challenging the decision to cancel the resolution to write the name of Mangrulpir Municipal Council in Washim district in Urdu along with Marathi was also filed in the High Court.

The court had heard the two cases together and delivered its ruling.

The SC later gave the State Government in Maharashtra time to file its response and deferred the hearing till Septeber 09, 2024.



